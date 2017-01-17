Mihajlovic furious after Torino collapse

Torino coach Sinisa Mihajlovic was "infuriated" after his team let a two-goal lead slip against AC Milan in the Serie A.

Goals from Andrea Belotti and Marco Benassi had the hosts in control at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Monday.

Adem Ljajic missed a 32nd-minute penalty for Torino and Milan struck twice after the break through Andrea Bertolacci and a Carlos Bacca spot-kick to earn a point.

Alessio Romagnoli was sent off late on for the visitors.

Mihajlovic was fuming with the result afterwards, with his side sitting ninth in the table.

"I'm not angry. I am infuriated and very let down," he told Mediaset Premium.

"We continue to throw away points and waste chances. Drawing a game like this is insane. For 20 minutes in the second half, we didn't exist."

Milan are fifth – in the final European spot – and seven points ahead of Torino just over halfway through the season.

Mihajlovic said his team needed to turn their performances into results to have any chance of qualifying for Europe.

"We are working, but keep making the same mistakes," he said.

"If we throw away situations like these, there's really no point talking about Europe. It doesn't mean we won't try, but it'll be very difficult if we play like this."

Winless in three matches in all competitions, Torino travel to Bologna on Sunday.