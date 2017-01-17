Matip could miss eight games without doing anything wrong - Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has voiced his frustration with the ongoing uncertainty about Joel Matip's availability, claiming the defender could miss up to eight games without having done anything wrong.
Matip was called up by Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations, despite having signalled his desire to stop representing his country.
The centre-back was withdrawn from the squad for the 1-1 draw with Manchester United at the weekend and will also miss the upcoming FA Cup replay with Plymouth Argyle as Liverpool seek clarification over his availability.
FIFA has reportedly failed to provide any further guidance to the Reds, pointing them to regulations that state: "A player who has been called up by his association for one of its representative teams is, unless otherwise agreed by the relevant association, not entitled to play for the club with which he is registered during the period for which he has been released or should have been released pursuant to the provisions of this annexe, plus an additional period of five days."
Liverpool have an EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton on the horizon, as well as a crunch Premier League clash with Chelsea, prompting Klopp's anger.
"As a human being it is hard for me. I accept rules in life, but I think they are based on human senses," Klopp stated at a news conference.
"For me it is pretty difficult. FIFA told us last Friday that they will decide if they open a case or not this Friday.
"If FIFA opens a case, and I do not think they will, then it would be between seven and 10 days, in our situation that would have meant the games against United, Plymouth and Swansea. If the result is what we think it would be, and everything is okay, then he did not play eight games since January 2 [had he been fit] without doing anything wrong.
"The thing is that in this moment, we are sure we have done nothing wrong. Joel did nothing wrong. He did not play for Cameroon since 2015. In this moment he is not in the squad, but we have no 100 per cent guarantee that he could play for us.
"It is really difficult to get in contact with the people. We know where we have to go, we can wait, but it is like with injuries, you have to try everything to be there a day earlier than we all thought was possible.
"We have a fit player, doing really well in training, who did not play for Cameroon in 15 months but we cannot use him. It is really difficult. But we are not the only club in this situation, Schalke and West Brom are in the same situation and the goalkeeper at Ajax too."
|Zidane backs Navas and defends Benzema as Madrid aim to bounce back
|Deportivo bring in Kakuta from Hebei after CSL rule changes
|Matip could miss eight games without doing anything wrong - Klopp
|United trigger Valencia´s contract extension
|Ronaldo returns to Real Madrid´s Copa squad
|FA fine Sagna for Instagram post
|Nedved does not foresee more January business for Juventus
|Rafinha injury blow for Barcelona
|Villas-Boas fumes at CSL foreign player crackdown
|Ibrahimovic invaluable to Manchester United youngsters - Rashford
|Robben rejected China move
|A-League review: Phoenix rise to the occasion to end Victory´s streak
|Van Gaal slams English media over treatment at Manchester United
|Mignolet: Liverpool in better position to win title than in 2013-14
|Giroud wants Premier League title but understands China temptations
|Tianjin forced to scrap moves for Costa, Benzema, Cavani and Falcao
|My goal was better than Mkhitaryan´s - Giroud
|Pochettino not interested in Argentina job
|Kane: Tottenham can win Premier League
|Corinthians dreaming of Drogba - Paulo Roberto
|Coutinho calls for Liverpool focus
|Chiellini compares Pogba to LeBron and Bolt
|Maradona to become Napoli ambassador
|Mihajlovic furious after Torino collapse
|Icardi has offers from China - Wanda Nara
|Pogba can cope with pressure - Ibrahimovic
|´My half-time words will stay in the dressing room´ - Montella annoyed with AC Milan
|Juventus unveil dramatic change to club logo - but not everyone´s a fan
|´I do not think I will return to coaching´ - Van Gaal set to call it quits
|Torino 2 AC Milan 2: Bacca caps thrilling comeback as hosts pay the penalty
|DR Congo 1 Morocco 0: Kabananga pounces on blunder to give 10 men the points
|´Happy and comfortable´ Sanchez dismisses Arsenal exit talk
|How much?! West Ham flop Simone Zaza could cost Valencia €20m
|Mali v Egypt: Salah leads Pharaohs´ bid for AFCON glory
|Sevilla concede they ´cannot force´ sporting director Monchi to stay
|Ivory Coast 0 Togo 0: Reigning champions held to opening draw by Adebayor and co.
|Goalkeeping woes, Stones and tactical confusion - How Guardiola is making life difficult for himself
|Ozil and Sanchez can be persuaded to stay - Cech
|Pogba: I rejected Barcelona and Real Madrid
|Ghana v Uganda: Gyan dreams of first trophy since 1982
|Chiellini: Juventus a work in progress
|Robben agrees Bayern renewal until 2018
|Hazard: Goals do not matter to me
|Bennell pleads not guilty to eight child sex offences
|Muller fed up with debate over Bayern role
|Wenger glad Sanchez is not ´a Costa problem´
|Flick resigns as DFB´s sporting director
|Gomis ´can´t wait´ to welcome Payet to Marseille
|Chinese FA changes foreign player rules after ´irrational´ spending
|Like father, like son: Justin Kluivert follows in dad´s footsteps
|´No reason to lose him´ - Marotta rubbishes talk of Allegri exit
|Courtois: We don´t need Costa
|Kane: Tottenham players won´t go to China
|Noble ´angry and disappointed´ with Payet
|Klopp furious over Matip uncertainty
|Wenger surprised by tight Premier League
|´Money is not everything´ - Conte issues warning amid China speculation
|Fiorentina defeat a ´bad setback´ - Allegri
|´This will elevate this group of players´ - Sampaoli revels in Sevilla late show
|WATCH: Rio Ferdinand screams and dances in crazy Man Utd celebration
|Real Madrid relaxed, admits Zidane after Sevilla defeat
|Monaco go top of Ligue 1 with stunning Marseille victory
|Ronaldo equals LaLiga penalty record as Real Madrid lose
|Sevilla 2 Real Madrid 1: Stunning late comeback ends unbeaten run at 40
|Fiorentina 2 Juventus 1: Brilliant Viola breathe life into Serie A title race
|Tunisia 0 Senegal 2: Mane on target as favourites start strongly
|Mourinho explains Klopp confrontation
|Klopp delights in Alexander-Arnold display
|Algeria must cut out mistakes against Tunisia - Leekens
|Long balls led to Man Utd equaliser, says Klopp
|´We attacked, Liverpool defended´ – Mourinho insists a point flattered Klopp´s men
|DR Congo v Morocco: ´Confidence´ the Atlas Lions´ biggest hindrance ahead of AFCON opener
|Ibrahimovic: Direct tactics worked for United
|Guardiola rues gap to Chelsea after Goodison mauling
|Algeria 2 Zimbabwe 2: Mahrez double prevents shock defeat
|Manchester United 1 Liverpool 1: In-form Ibrahimovic saves hosts
|Ivory Coast v Togo: AFCON champions hope to tame Le Roy´s ´troublemakers´
|Guardiola lays City´s mental frailties bare after Goodison rout
|Koeman hails ´perfect´ Everton after City mauling
|Nice stalemate gives Monaco chance to go top
|Guardiola suffers heaviest league loss in Everton thrashing
|Neymar-esque Zaha is England´s loss – Bolasie
|Everton 4 Manchester City 0: Koeman leaves old pal Guardiola´s title bid in tatters
|Matip withdrawn from Liverpool selection over eligibility questions
|Podolski staying at Galatasaray, insists sporting director
|Cavani wants PSG stay
|Torino move feels normal now – Hart
|Chinese FA changes rule on CSL foreign players - reports
|Bayern complete swoop for Hoffenheim duo Sule and Rudy
|Aubameyang: Dortmund not really like Barca, Madrid or Bayern
|Pogba can chance a game in one second - Herrera
|Newcastle Jets 2 Perth Glory 2: Keogh´s eighth of season seals draw
|Klopp: Liverpool ready for Old Trafford test
|Herrera taunts Liverpool ahead of Old Trafford showdown
|I had to be 100 per cent to stay at Boca - Tevez
|No player is bigger than the club - Carroll takes swipe at want-away Payet
|Icardi: I can always move to China at end of career
|Mkhitaryan: Klopp convinced me not to join Liverpool
|Mourinho: Pogba can score every game
|Cameroon´s profligacy frustrates Broos