Maradona to become Napoli ambassador

17 January 2017 02:47

Napoli's favourite son Diego Maradona is set for an official homecoming, with the footballing great to become a global ambassador for the Serie A club.

Back home in his adopted city to help celebrate the 30th anniversary of Napoli's first Scudetto, Maradona has held talks with president Aurelio De Laurentiis regarding a return to the Stadio San Paolo.

And De Laurentiis revealed Maradona - who helped the team to two Serie A titles, a Coppa Italia and UEFA Cup glory during a stellar seven-year spell - is close to taking up an official role at Napoli.

"We spoke for a long time in Rome," De Laurentiis said of the 56-year-old Argentinian via Sky Sport Italia on Monday.

"As soon as Maradona resolves his issues with outstanding taxes, he will become the ambassador of Napoli around the world."

A revered figure in Naples, 1986 World Cup winner Maradona said: "I feel at home here, as I always have done.

"I never betrayed you! I was at Barcelona, one of the biggest clubs in the world. [Joan] Gaspart told me not to go, he'd offer another five-year contract with double my current wages.

"But I said no, because I'd had an argument with president [Jose Luis] Nunez and told him Napoli was waiting for me. Compared to money, I prefer to chase a football!"

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Juventus 19 +24 45
2 Roma 20 +23 44
3 Napoli 20 +22 41
4 Lazio 20 +13 40
5 Milan 19 +8 37

