Ibrahimovic invaluable to Manchester United youngsters - Rashford

Manchester United's young stars must learn as much as possible from superstar striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic while they can, says Marcus Rashford.

Ibrahimovic joined the Red Devils from Paris Saint-Germain in the close season and has shown little sign of slowing down despite being 35.

The former Sweden striker took his Premier League tally to 14 goals in 20 games with the equaliser in Sunday's 1-1 draw against rivals Liverpool.

Rashford has nothing but praise for Ibrahimovic's impact on the team and the England striker remains eager to tap into the veteran's knowledge.

"For the young players to see Zlatan's character and the way he approaches every game is invaluable," Rashford told reporters.

"Some players cannot bring that when they move clubs.

"We have to try to learn from him while he is here and take what we can from his game."

Ibrahimovic is not Rashford's only role model at United, with the 19-year-old equally impressed with Wayne Rooney.

"Zlatan and Rooney are the two that stand out," he added.

"I grew up watching Rooney play week in, week out at Old Trafford, so those are the two that you look at and try to emulate."