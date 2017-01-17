Giroud wants Premier League title but understands China temptations

Olivier Giroud has a never-say-never attitude when it comes to moving to the big-spending Chinese Super League, but for now his main priority is winning the Premier League with Arsenal.

The Frenchman has won the FA Cup twice with the Gunners since making the switch from Montpellier in June 2012, but glory in the league has thus far evaded him.

There has been a big influx of talent making the move to China with the likes of Oscar, Axel Witsel, Carlos Tevez and John Obi Mikel among those to have transferred in January.

However, Giroud - who recently extended his contract at Emirates Stadium - is keen to prioritise winning further honours with Arsenal, regardless of how tempting an offer may arrive from China.

"Honestly, from my point of view I will tell you that I can understand," Giroud told reporters when asked about the recent big-money moves to China.

"But if you asked me if I want to go now I will tell you no.

"The Premier League is my main target, but once I have won the title one day, why not, you never know..."