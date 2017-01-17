FA Cup Review: Non-league Lincoln stun Ipswich, Burnley and Palace through

In the week after former manager Graham Taylor passed away, Lincoln City added another chapter to their history with a famous FA Cup triumph.

MISSION IMPS-POSSIBLE

Non-league Lincoln stunned Ipswich Town with a last-gasp winner in their FA Cup third-round replay at Sincil Bank.

The National League promotion hopefuls, known as the Imps, were held 2-2 at Portman Road in the first game, but got the job done on home soil courtesy of Nathan Arnold's cool-headed finish in the last minute.

Danny Cowley's men will now take on Brighton and Hove Albion, having reached the fourth round for the first time since Taylor was at the helm.

4 - Lincoln City have reached Round 4 of the FA Cup for the first time since 1975/76, when they were managed by Graham Taylor. Impish. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 17, 2017

BURNLEY REVEL IN HOME COMFORTS

Burnley and Sunderland met for the third time in a little over two weeks and it was the hosts who prevailed again at Turf Moor.

Sean Dyche's men hammered the Black Cats 4-1 in their Premier League meeting on New Year's Eve, but the sides played out a 0-0 draw in the Cup meeting.

On Tuesday, though, there was further home joy for the Clarets courtesy of goals from Sam Vokes and Andre Gray, setting up a tie with Bristol City following their 1-0 win at Fleetwood Town.

SUTTON SECURE LEEDS SHOWDOWN

Lincoln's fellow National League side Sutton United fought back from a goal down to defeat 10-man AFC Wimbledon 3-1 and book a home tie with Championship high-flyers Leeds United.

League One Wimbledon led early on through Tom Elliott's header, but Paul Robinson was dismissed after only 15 minutes for a foul on Matt Tubbs.

The visitors left it late to start the comeback, but Roarie Deacon, Maxime Biamou and Dean Fitchett all found the net to wrap up a famous win.

ELSEWHERE...

Christian Benteke's double was enough to see Crystal Palace past Bolton Wanderers, with Manchester City next up for Sam Allardyce's men.

Bottom-tier Blackpool, meanwhile, were indebted to teenager Bright Osayi-Samuel for his goal in the dying embers of their 2-1 extra-time win over Championship side Barnsley.