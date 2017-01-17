Coutinho calls for Liverpool focus

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho urged his team to continue pushing for their "big objectives" despite a dip in form.

Jurgen Klopp's team are winless in four matches ahead of an FA Cup clash at Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday.

Returning from an ankle injury, Coutinho has made back-to-back appearances off the bench.

The Brazil international called on his team, who are third in the Premier League, to remain upbeat and keep chasing success.

"We have to keep working together because the season is very long. We have big objectives to realise this season," Coutinho told Sky Sports.

"The confidence [of a good result] brings good feeling, tells us that we have to keep working hard.

"This season promises to be very important for us and Liverpool have to keep playing well."

Coutinho was in brilliant form prior to his injury, leading to interest from LaLiga giants Barcelona.

The 24-year-old, however, is enjoying working under Klopp and praised the German for helping Liverpool improve.

"He is a great manager," Coutinho said.

"He has changed the mentality in our team, we have become much stronger in defence, and we'll keep working together."