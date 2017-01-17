Corinthians dreaming of Drogba - Paulo Roberto

Paulo Roberto said it would be a dream come true to play alongside Didier Drogba as the Chelsea great nears a move to Corinthians.
Drogba is set to join Corinthians after director of football Flavio Adauto revealed the Brazilian side are just waiting for the 38-year-old's signature.
The former Ivory Coast captain is a free agent following his 18-month spell with Montreal Impact in MLS and Paulo Roberto - on loan from Osasco Audax - is excited about Drogba's seemingly imminent arrival.
"Those who are in love with soccer, as we are, we always dream about playing along with great players such as Drogba," Paulo Roberto told reporters at the Florida Cup in the United States.
"So that would be one more dream come true, that would be amazing.
"I hope he'll come."
Paulo Roberto's comments come after Matheus Bacchi, the son of Brazil head coach Tite, talked up Drogba's move to Corinthians.
Bacchi, who plays in the US, said: "In my opinion, that's cool. That's a way of promoting Brazilian soccer.
"To bring a top level player, who's played here [in the US] in a very high level, he was one of the top players here. That would be very good for Brazil too."
Drogba scored 23 goals in 41 competitive appearances for the Impact, having won four Premier League titles and the Champions League among other trophies with Chelsea.
