Robben agrees Bayern renewal until 2018

Arjen Robben has reached an agreement with Bayern Munich over a new contract that will keep him at the club until June 2018.
The Netherlands international's previous deal was due to expire at the end of the 2016-17 campaign, but he has opted to stay put for an additional season.
Robben joined Bayern from Real Madrid in August 2009 and has since established himself as a key figure at the Allianz Arena.
The 32-year-old has made over 200 appearances for the Bavarians, winning five Bundesliga titles, four DFB Pokals, the Champions League and the Club World Cup during his time at the club.
His personal highlight came in the 2-1 Champions League final win over Borussia Dortmund in 2012-13, when he netted the winner in the closing stages at Wembley to help his side to European glory.
"Arjen is one of the best players in the world in his position," chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said. "He has been at Bayern for nearly eight years and has become an integral part of this club.
"We are very happy that he will be wearing the Bayern jersey for one additional season."
Robben added: "I am happy that I will be playing at Bayern for one extra year. Bayern are one of the best clubs in the world and Munich is like a second home to me and my family.
"I want to keep playing at the highest level and win as many titles as possible."
Robben follows in the footsteps of fellow winger Franck Ribery, who signed a one-year renewal back in November 2016.
