´Money is not everything´ - Conte issues warning amid China speculation

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has told his players "money is not everything" as speculation linking Diego Costa with a move to the Chinese Super League continues.
Costa was not included in Chelsea's squad for the 3-0 Premier League win at Leicester City on Saturday amid reports he has been offered £30million a year to move to Tianjin Quanjian.
Reports claimed the club's top goalscorer had an argument with Conte and a fitness coach in training having become unsettled by the approach, while his agent Jorge Mendes fuelled speculation by holding a meeting with the Chinese club.
But Conte, who insisted Costa had only missed the match because of a back injury, issued a warning to his players about the temptation of China and compared it to the prestige of playing for Chelsea.
The Italian's words come as Willian is also linked as a target for teams in the CSL after Chelsea already sold Oscar and John Obi Mikel to teams in the competition.
"The money is not everything," Conte told reporters.
"When you play for a great team like Chelsea, you must be pleased.
"I think we are a great club and it is a great honour to play for Chelsea. For this reason I don't see [China] as a threat for my players.
"I have to look at the past. Oscar played with us, had a good offer from China and he went.
"But this league is really competitive and every player wants to come and play in this league.
"This league is the first in the world because of a lot of positive things, so I don't think these offers from China are a threat for our league."
Chelsea are seven points clear of Tottenham and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.
|WATCH: Rio Ferdinand screams and dances in crazy Man Utd celebration
|Real Madrid relaxed, admits Zidane after Sevilla defeat
|Monaco go top of Ligue 1 with stunning Marseille victory
|Ronaldo equals LaLiga penalty record as Real Madrid lose
|Sevilla 2 Real Madrid 1: Stunning late comeback ends unbeaten run at 40
|Fiorentina 2 Juventus 1: Brilliant Viola breathe life into Serie A title race
|Tunisia 0 Senegal 2: Mane on target as favourites start strongly
|Mourinho explains Klopp confrontation
|Klopp delights in Alexander-Arnold display
|Algeria must cut out mistakes against Tunisia - Leekens
|Long balls led to Man Utd equaliser, says Klopp
|´We attacked, Liverpool defended´ – Mourinho insists a point flattered Klopp´s men
|DR Congo v Morocco: ´Confidence´ the Atlas Lions´ biggest hindrance ahead of AFCON opener
|Ibrahimovic: Direct tactics worked for United
|Guardiola rues gap to Chelsea after Goodison mauling
|Algeria 2 Zimbabwe 2: Mahrez double prevents shock defeat
|Manchester United 1 Liverpool 1: In-form Ibrahimovic saves hosts
|Ivory Coast v Togo: AFCON champions hope to tame Le Roy´s ´troublemakers´
|Guardiola lays City´s mental frailties bare after Goodison rout
|Koeman hails ´perfect´ Everton after City mauling
|Nice stalemate gives Monaco chance to go top
|Guardiola suffers heaviest league loss in Everton thrashing
|Neymar-esque Zaha is England´s loss – Bolasie
|Everton 4 Manchester City 0: Koeman leaves old pal Guardiola´s title bid in tatters
|Matip withdrawn from Liverpool selection over eligibility questions
|Podolski staying at Galatasaray, insists sporting director
|Cavani wants PSG stay
|Torino move feels normal now – Hart
|Chinese FA changes rule on CSL foreign players - reports
|Bayern complete swoop for Hoffenheim duo Sule and Rudy
|Aubameyang: Dortmund not really like Barca, Madrid or Bayern
|Pogba can chance a game in one second - Herrera
|Newcastle Jets 2 Perth Glory 2: Keogh´s eighth of season seals draw
|Klopp: Liverpool ready for Old Trafford test
|Herrera taunts Liverpool ahead of Old Trafford showdown
|I had to be 100 per cent to stay at Boca - Tevez
|No player is bigger than the club - Carroll takes swipe at want-away Payet
|Icardi: I can always move to China at end of career
|Mkhitaryan: Klopp convinced me not to join Liverpool
|Mourinho: Pogba can score every game
|Cameroon´s profligacy frustrates Broos
|Pioli lauds ´exceptional´ Icardi
|´Now they will be favourites´ - Kimmich questions Leipzig´s ability under pressure
|Toure set for Champions League recall but Guardiola won´t guarantee long-term City future
|´It can only be speculation´ - Conte cools Costa to China claims
|Inter 3 Chievo 1: Perisic, Eder strike late to seal deserved win
|Verratti and Motta fooled no one, says Costil
|´Look who won the Ballon d´Or´ – Prickly Simeone insists only results matter
|Burkina Faso 1 Cameroon 1: Dayo snatches draw for Duarte´s side
|Angry Sanchez no issue for Wenger
|94th-minute free-kick snaps TNS´ world-record run
|Conte hails perfect response to Chelsea´s Spurs defeat
|Chelsea have more points now than entire 2015-16 season
|Conte speaks out on reported Costa row
|Cavani´s reaction to being subbed is normal - Emery
|Chelsea can cope without Costa - Cahill
|Aubameyang hopes Gabon learn from late equaliser
|Ronaldinho ready to return to professional football - agent
|Unfortunate Gestede sets remarkable Premier League record
|Mandzukic´s track record speaks for itself - Allegri
|Bayern beat Mainz to win Telekom Cup
|Atletico Madrid 1 Real Betis 0: Gaitan seals unconvincing win
|Leicester City 0 Chelsea 3: Costa-cutting not costly for Alonso-inspired leaders
|PSG won´t buy for the sake of buying - Kluivert
|´One of the best performances since I´m here´ - Luis Enrique revels in Barca rout
|I might have left early myself - Moyes
|Clement confirms ´imminent´ Swansea deals for Olsson, Carroll
|Mazzarri pays tribute to ´great person´ Taylor following frustrating stalemate
|Barca calm on Messi contract situation - Suarez
|´They don´t normally come off like that!´ - Carroll revels in stunning strike
|Dyche delighted by Barton´s ´lucky finish´
|Silva outlines importance of Hernandez after stirring Bournemouth win
|Messi ticks off Las Palmas to match Raul´s LaLiga record
|Gabon 1 Guinea-Bissau 1: Late Soares equaliser frustrates Aubameyang
|Wenger confirms ankle injury for Giroud
|Rennes 0 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Draxler decisive on Ligue 1 debut
|Barton determined to repay Dyche´s faith
|Brady hails Antonio´s ´dedication´ as Payet sits out
|Top six in different league, says Pulis after Spurs thrashing
|Barcelona 5 Las Palmas 0: In-form Suarez at the double as rampant champions put pressure on Madrid
|Sunderland 1 Stoke City 3: Arnautovic sinks woeful Black Cats
|Corinthians just ´waiting for´ Drogba´s signature
|Watford 0 Middlesbrough 0: Taylor remembered as Boro frustrate lacklustre Hornets
|Burnley 1 Southampton 0: Barton scores winner on Premier League return
|Hull City 3 Bournemouth 1: Hernandez fires Silva to debut Premier League win
|West Ham 3 Crystal Palace 0: Carroll scissor-kick helps Hammers to victory
|Swansea City 0 Arsenal 4: Giroud, Sanchez strike as fortune shines on Gunners
|Costa absent but still no start for Batshuayi
|Tunisia v Senegal: Talent alone not enough for Cisse´s AFCON favourites
|Vertonghen injury looks bad, says Pocehttino
|Srna snubs Barcelona
|No nerves about Messi contract - Bartomeu
|No nerves about Messi contract - Bartomeu
|Kane lauds Spurs´ best display this season
|Pogba loving Ibrahimovic ´connection´
|DR Congo on strike ahead of AFCON opener
|Higuain: Juventus turn you into a war machine
|Algeria v Zimbabwe: Leekens wary of opening slip-up
|Sturridge: I´m Liverpool´s best striker
|Tottenham 4 West Brom 0: Kane the daddy as Spurs trounce sorry Albion
|Zidane hails Ramos as one of Spain´s most inspiring players after Sevilla row
|Payet sign guarded after West Ham star demands exit
|Evra still undecided on future
|A-League Review: Wanderers keeper Janjetovic pelted with snakes on return to Sydney FC
|Sevilla boss Sampaoli has ´no interest´ in Ramos row
|Madrid back Ramos in Sevilla row
|Recovering Bale boosted by Madrid´s record run
|Pique sits out Barcelona v Las Palmas
|Luiz calls for cool heads at Chelsea
|Hazard: Title race not over
|Liverpool have nothing to fear - Klopp
|Mourinho backs Pogba to become United captain
|Wenger reveals Cazorla may miss another 10 weeks
|´Come on Chelsea!´ - Costa sends Blues backing amid exit talk