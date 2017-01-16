Juventus unveil dramatic change to club logo - but not everyone´s a fan

Juventus have unveiled a dramatic change to their logo, although the unusual design has been criticised heavily on social media.
The new logo, already prominent on Juve's website and Twitter account, will feature on the club's shirts from July 2017 as part of a global campaign to revamp their brand after it was presented at a "Black and White and More" marketing event.
The modernised crest - styled in a simplistic J - will replace the classic logo which features a charging bull from Turin's coat of arms. That version has been used since 2004.
A number of first-team players attended the event, which also featured a video that saw club icons Pavel Nedved and Gianluigi Buffon both hail the design despite the logo receiving a largely negative reception on Twitter.
Porto, Juve's Champions League last-16 opponents, were supportive of the change.
"@juventusfc congratulations on the new logo. Good luck ... as of July," the Primeira Liga giants tweeted.
"We are here to unveil the future of Juventus to you," president Andrea Agnelli said as he revealed the logo. "We spent a year trying to find out what the new markets want, but also to show a sense of belonging and looking to the future.
"This new logo is a symbol of the Juventus way of living. To grow, we must continue to triumph on the field and evolve our approach off it to reach new heights."
Agnelli: "This new logo is a symbol of the Juventus way of living." #2beJUVENTUS pic.twitter.com/x5B3fapqGJ— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 16, 2017
Juve explained the new logo on their website, which read: "Football speaks an increasingly universal language. And in such a global sector, it is vital that we are able to pre-empt sporting, social and economic change before it happens in order to maintain a leading role.
"Juventus has embraced the dynamics of the modern game and is determined to be a key player in future changes.
"It is for this reason that the club has adopted a new visual identity and taken on a style with a more profound meaning. In line with the club’s values, Juventus will offer a range of unique experiences which are aimed at its passionate fans but also relevant for a broader audience.
"This will enable the club to sustain its sporting, commercial and cultural development."
.@gianluigibuffon, Juventus captain. Pavel #Nedved, Juventus vice-president.— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 16, 2017
Two legends look to our black and white future. #2beJUVENTUS pic.twitter.com/hJ6hmkJZBV
The new logo is a dramatic change from the traditional oval-shaped crest used for most of the club's history since their foundation in 1897.
From 1897 to 2017. Our history, our future #2beJuventus pic.twitter.com/qORDr5M406— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 16, 2017
