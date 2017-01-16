´I do not think I will return to coaching´ - Van Gaal set to call it quits

Louis van Gaal has confirmed that he is unlikely to return to coaching, bringing the curtain down on a career that has seen him win major honours in four countries.

The Dutchman cited family issues as a reason for turning down lucrative overseas offers in favour of retirement, having coached European giants Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Ajax, as well as taking Netherlands to a third-place finish at the 2014 World Cup.

"[After Manchester United], I thought I would stop, but then I later changed it to a sabbatical – but now I do not think I will return to coaching," he said in quotes reported by the Telegraaf after the 65-year-old received a lifetime achievement award from his home nation's government for his contribution to football.

Regarding the opportunity to continue his career overseas, he added: "I could go there, but I'm still here. So much has happened in my family."

The husband of one of Van Gaal's daughters passed away last month, according to the Telegraaf.

If he is to call it quits, it will spell an end to a trophy-laden career for a man who has always divided opinion.

Signs of his talent were evident from the outset, with Van Gaal winning three successive Eredivisie titles at Ajax and claiming the Champions League in 1995.

Domestic honours followed with Barcelona, AZ and Bayern Munich, and even his otherwise undistinguished spell at Old Trafford yielded an FA Cup triumph.

He was sacked at United just two days after that 2-1 Wembley success over Crystal Palace.