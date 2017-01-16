How much?! West Ham flop Simone Zaza could cost Valencia €20m

Juventus have revealed the cost of Simone Zaza's move to Valencia could eventually reach €20million.

The Italy international had his loan spell with West Ham ended prematurely after he failed to score in 11 matches across all competitions.

Serie A leaders Juve had no place for the misfiring Zaza in their squad and promptly loaned him out again on Sunday - this time to Valencia, who are struggling down in 17th place in LaLiga.

But Juve are still in line to make some impressive money from Zaza having confirmed the financial details of his move in a statement on Monday.

Valencia have made an initial payment of €2m and will have to make a further outlay of €16m to make the deal permanent if the forward passes an unspecified appearance threshold.

There is also a potential further amount of €2m payable depending on the success of Zaza in Spain.

"Juventus can confirm that Simone Zaza has joined Valencia on an initial loan deal until 30 June 2017 for a fee of €2million," read the club's statement.

"Providing Zaza makes a certain number of first-team appearances for the Spanish outfit during the remainder of the campaign, Valencia will definitively acquire his registration rights for €16million, to be paid in two financial years.

"The permanent transfer fee may increase by a further €2million depending on whether certain conditions are met during the course of his contract."

Zaza, 25, could make his Valencia debut in Saturday's derby match at Villarreal.