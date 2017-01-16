´Happy and comfortable´ Sanchez dismisses Arsenal exit talk

Alexis Sanchez has dismissed suggestions he could leave Arsenal and is adamant he is happy with life at Emirates Stadium.

The Chile international has been heavily linked with a move away from the club in recent months while talks over a contract renewal have been unproductive, with his existing deal due to expire in 2018.

Sanchez has cut a frustrated figure in recent weeks, throwing away his gloves after the 3-3 draw with Bournemouth, before reacting angrily to Arsene Wenger's decision to substitute him during the 4-0 win over Swansea City.

However, the 28-year-old has suggested a transfer is not on his mind at this stage as he looks to deliver a trophy instead.

"I feel really happy and comfortable at the club," the attacker told the club's YouTube Channel.

"I want to give the fans a new title. We always get our fans' support in the thick and thin, which is great. We must win the Premier League or Champions League for them. I believe we have the players and the quality to win many things.

"I definitely feel like an important player, and my team-mates let me know every day. I try to prove that I am an important player every day and game after game."

Sanchez has formed a superb partnership with Mesut Ozil this campaign and is relishing life alongside the Germany international.

"Ozil is a quality player, he really enjoys playing football," Sanchez added.

"I always tell him to enjoy it and not get too worried about scoring. If he enjoys it he can score goals like the one he managed to score against Ludogorets, dribbling past two defenders and the goalkeeper. His goal against Ludogorets is the kind of goal every player dreams of.

"I feel very comfortable playing alongside him. He has great vision and there's no need to praise his great ball control because everyone knows about it."