Gomis ´can´t wait´ to welcome Payet to Marseille

Bafetimbi Gomis would be delighted to welcome Dimitri Payet back to Marseille if the unsettled West Ham star opts for a return to Ligue 1.

Payet went from hero to villain with the West Ham faithful when manager Slaven Bilic told reporters the France playmaker had declared he would not play for the club in the build-up to Saturday's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

According to reports by La Provence, Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud will travel to London on Monday to meet with West Ham representatives and discuss an unexpectedly swift return for Payet to the club he left in 2015.

Gomis, who is on loan at Marseille from West Ham's Premier League rivals Swansea City and has 10 goals in 19 Ligue 1 appearances this season, spoke enthusiastically about a potential deal for the 29-year-old in the aftermath of Sunday's 4-1 home loss to league leaders Monaco.

"The chairman will do whatever it takes to fill the gaps if we need to, so obviously every good player is more than welcome in Marseille," the striker said.

"We hear the names, you [journalists] write the names you or your colleagues.

"So I can't wait for welcoming Dimitri Payet. If he wants to come he is welcome here."