Fiorentina defeat a ´bad setback´ - Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri accepted that Juventus' 2-1 defeat to bitter rivals Fiorentina on Sunday was a "bad setback" in their Serie A title defence.

Juventus produced a poor display in Florence and were deservedly 2-0 down early in the second half thanks to Nikola Kalinic's cool opener and Milan Badelj's fluke second.

Gonzalo Higuain scored for the sixth time in four league outings to give Juve a lifeline just before the hour mark, but they failed to build on that, with a late flurry ultimately not enough.

Allegri reminded critics that they still have a one-point lead and a game in hand on Roma, so are not in crisis yet.

"It's a bad setback for us, but we still have the chance to be four points clear and nobody thought we'd win the title in January," he told Mediaset Premium.

"Teams always play the match of their lives against Juve, like Fiorentina and Genoa, so we must always have our intensity up and give everything, because the opposition do the same against us.

"It's going to be a battle and we need to fight it out for every single point from here to May 28. It won't be easy.

"Roma and Napoli are behind us, so it will be a fight to the end, but we need to learn from this defeat.

"It is not good enough to give less than 100 per cent, because teams always give more than 100 per cent against us."