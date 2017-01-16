Chiellini: Juventus a work in progress

Giorgio Chiellini described Juventus as "a work in progress" in the wake of Sunday's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Fiorentina.

The reigning champions remain top of Serie A, but have lost four times at the halfway stage, having suffered only five top-flight losses in the whole of last season.

Chiellini acknowledged things are not going as smoothly as before and urged his team-mates to up their effort.

"We need to work, work, work," said the defender.

"That has always been the secret to our success. The fact is that we are still a work in progress and we need to perfect our balance and spacing.

"We have lost our four hardest away trips this season and that needs to make us reflect. Right now we win a lot, but we lose games too and that is not something we are used to at Juve. That is not the way we have won our trophies in recent seasons.

"We need to maintain our solidity throughout every game, we overcomplicated things in possession against Fiorentina. As I have said, hard work is the only solution."

The result of the Stadio Artemio Franchi left Massimiliano Allegri's side one point clear of Roma with a game in hand.

Next up is the visit of fourth-placed Lazio – themselves only five points back – on Sunday.