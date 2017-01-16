Bennell pleads not guilty to eight child sex offences

Former football coach Barry Bennell has denied eight charges of sexual assault against a boy under 16.

Bennell, a former youth coach with English professional club Crewe Alexandra, pleaded not guilty to seven counts of indecent assault and one count of attempted buggery.

The 63-year-old appeared via videolink at Chester Crown Court from HMP Woodhill.

The offences are alleged to have happened between 1981 and 1986. The complainant preserves his anonymity.

Bennell was remanded in custody until March 20, when a further hearing will take place.