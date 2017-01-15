WATCH: Rio Ferdinand screams and dances in crazy Man Utd celebration

Manchester United's match against Liverpool certainly got the pulses racing for supporters – and it was no different for the club's former defender Rio Ferdinand.

Despite his job as a television pundit, Ferdinand could not contain his emotions when Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a dramatic late equaliser in Sunday's game at Old Trafford.

The former Sweden striker headed in with just six minutes remaining to salvage a 1-1 draw for United after James Milner's first-half penalty – awarded due to Paul Pogba's handball – had looked like it would prove to be the winner.

In a brief clip that quickly spread around social media and was later tweeted by Ferdinand himself, the 38-year-old is seen screaming, dancing and celebrating wildly as Ibrahimovic strikes just seconds after Marouane Fellaini hits the post for United.

Hahahaha maybe I got abit carried away with the #Zlatan equaliser today...!! #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/nilQ6QnSYF — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 15, 2017

Ferdinand, who won 11 major trophies with United, was watching the match alongside fellow pundit and ex-United and Liverpool player, Michael Owen – with the duo also embroiled in a debate over whether there should have been an offside flag in the build-up.

He had earlier tweeted his displeasure at the way United had started the match along with an image of the studio.