Sevilla 2 Real Madrid 1: Stunning late comeback ends unbeaten run at 40

Real Madrid's 40-match unbeaten run came to an end as Sevilla scored twice late on to secure a 2-1 victory in a thrilling conclusion to Sunday's LaLiga encounter.
It was the teams' second meeting in four days at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan after an enthralling 3-3 draw in the Copa del Rey last 16 on Thursday, but until the 85th minute this clash failed to live up to the drama of that tie.
Cristiano Ronaldo had given Madrid the lead midway through the second period with a coolly taken penalty - his 21st goal in just 13 appearances against Sevilla.
The build-up to this fixture saw the clubs involved in a spat surrounding Sevilla fans' treatment of Sergio Ramos during the Copa clash, and the home fans will have taken delight in the Madrid captain heading past his own goalkeeper to level matters.
But worse was to come for the leaders as, in stoppage time, Stevan Jovetic marked his maiden league appearance for Sevilla with the winner - curling a shot from just outside the box that Keylor Navas could only parry into the bottom-right corner.
The victory - Sevilla's eighth at home from nine league outings this season - lifts them above Barcelona and into second, a point behind Madrid who have a game in hand.
1 - Sergio Ramos has scored his first own-goal in La Liga. Sevilla. pic.twitter.com/nmqsHzUqud— OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 15, 2017
Ramos - chosen alongside Nacho and Raphael Varane in a back three rather than the usual four - was rarely troubled as Sevilla struggled to break through until the remarkable end to the game.
Steven N'Zonzi glanced a header over from a corner and Samir Nasri brought a comfortable save out of Navas, while at the other end Ronaldo thumped one free-kick into the wall and saw another low shot easily held by Sergio Rico.
The best chance of the half arrived five minutes before the interval, but Ronaldo failed to get a telling touch on Karim Benzema's low ball across the area.
Sevilla began the second period brightly with Navas forced to tip over Franco Vazquez's effort and the goalkeeper got down smartly to his right to deny Wissam Ben Yedder's low drive in the 54th minute.
Benzema wasted a glorious chance nine minutes later, hacking wildly over from eight yards following a mad scramble inside the Sevilla box.
But Madrid were not made to rue that miss as Dani Carvajal robbed Sergio Escudero and burst into the area, where he was taken out by Rico close to the byline to concede a penalty.
Sevilla complained about the decision, without justification, and after Vitolo attempted to put off Ronaldo by scuffing the penalty spot - Ronaldo throwing the ball at his opponent in retaliation - the Portuguese calmly dispatched his kick into the bottom-left corner.
It was Ronaldo's 12th goal in seven trips to Sevilla and saw him equal Hugo Sanchez's LaLiga record of 56 successful penalties, but the hosts were not in the mood to give up and had their leveller five minutes from normal time as Pablo Sarabia's wicked free-kick from the right was nodded in by Ramos.
And there was to be one final twist as Navas failed to keep out Jovetic's effort, Sevilla fans and players ecstatic at the final whistle as a shell-shocked Madrid were forced to contemplate their long undefeated run coming to a close.
Key Opta stats:
- Madrid lost their first game in all competitions since April 2016 against Wolfsburg in CL (2-0), 284 days ago.
- Sevilla and Real Madrid have met four times this season and in each of them have been a penalty (three for Real Madrid and one for Sevilla).
- Jovetic has scored two goals in his two appearances for Sevilla, both against Real Madrid.
- Sevilla are the side with the most points earned with goals in the last five minutes of games in La Liga 2016-17 (10).
|WATCH: Rio Ferdinand screams and dances in crazy Man Utd celebration
|Real Madrid relaxed, admits Zidane after Sevilla defeat
|Monaco go top of Ligue 1 with stunning Marseille victory
|Ronaldo equals LaLiga penalty record as Real Madrid lose
|Sevilla 2 Real Madrid 1: Stunning late comeback ends unbeaten run at 40
|Fiorentina 2 Juventus 1: Brilliant Viola breathe life into Serie A title race
|Tunisia 0 Senegal 2: Mane on target as favourites start strongly
|Mourinho explains Klopp confrontation
|Klopp delights in Alexander-Arnold display
|Algeria must cut out mistakes against Tunisia - Leekens
|Long balls led to Man Utd equaliser, says Klopp
|´We attacked, Liverpool defended´ – Mourinho insists a point flattered Klopp´s men
|DR Congo v Morocco: ´Confidence´ the Atlas Lions´ biggest hindrance ahead of AFCON opener
|Ibrahimovic: Direct tactics worked for United
|Guardiola rues gap to Chelsea after Goodison mauling
|Algeria 2 Zimbabwe 2: Mahrez double prevents shock defeat
|Manchester United 1 Liverpool 1: In-form Ibrahimovic saves hosts
|Ivory Coast v Togo: AFCON champions hope to tame Le Roy´s ´troublemakers´
|Guardiola lays City´s mental frailties bare after Goodison rout
|Koeman hails ´perfect´ Everton after City mauling
|Nice stalemate gives Monaco chance to go top
|Guardiola suffers heaviest league loss in Everton thrashing
|Neymar-esque Zaha is England´s loss – Bolasie
|Everton 4 Manchester City 0: Koeman leaves old pal Guardiola´s title bid in tatters
|Matip withdrawn from Liverpool selection over eligibility questions
|Podolski staying at Galatasaray, insists sporting director
|Cavani wants PSG stay
|Torino move feels normal now – Hart
|Chinese FA changes rule on CSL foreign players - reports
|Bayern complete swoop for Hoffenheim duo Sule and Rudy
|Aubameyang: Dortmund not really like Barca, Madrid or Bayern
|Pogba can chance a game in one second - Herrera
|Newcastle Jets 2 Perth Glory 2: Keogh´s eighth of season seals draw
|Klopp: Liverpool ready for Old Trafford test
|Herrera taunts Liverpool ahead of Old Trafford showdown
|I had to be 100 per cent to stay at Boca - Tevez
|No player is bigger than the club - Carroll takes swipe at want-away Payet
|Icardi: I can always move to China at end of career
|Mkhitaryan: Klopp convinced me not to join Liverpool
|Mourinho: Pogba can score every game
|Cameroon´s profligacy frustrates Broos
|Pioli lauds ´exceptional´ Icardi
|´Now they will be favourites´ - Kimmich questions Leipzig´s ability under pressure
|Toure set for Champions League recall but Guardiola won´t guarantee long-term City future
|´It can only be speculation´ - Conte cools Costa to China claims
|Inter 3 Chievo 1: Perisic, Eder strike late to seal deserved win
|Verratti and Motta fooled no one, says Costil
|´Look who won the Ballon d´Or´ – Prickly Simeone insists only results matter
|Burkina Faso 1 Cameroon 1: Dayo snatches draw for Duarte´s side
|Angry Sanchez no issue for Wenger
|94th-minute free-kick snaps TNS´ world-record run
|Conte hails perfect response to Chelsea´s Spurs defeat
|Chelsea have more points now than entire 2015-16 season
|Conte speaks out on reported Costa row
|Cavani´s reaction to being subbed is normal - Emery
|Chelsea can cope without Costa - Cahill
|Aubameyang hopes Gabon learn from late equaliser
|Ronaldinho ready to return to professional football - agent
|Unfortunate Gestede sets remarkable Premier League record
|Mandzukic´s track record speaks for itself - Allegri
|Bayern beat Mainz to win Telekom Cup
|Atletico Madrid 1 Real Betis 0: Gaitan seals unconvincing win
|Leicester City 0 Chelsea 3: Costa-cutting not costly for Alonso-inspired leaders
|PSG won´t buy for the sake of buying - Kluivert
|´One of the best performances since I´m here´ - Luis Enrique revels in Barca rout
|I might have left early myself - Moyes
|Clement confirms ´imminent´ Swansea deals for Olsson, Carroll
|Mazzarri pays tribute to ´great person´ Taylor following frustrating stalemate
|Barca calm on Messi contract situation - Suarez
|´They don´t normally come off like that!´ - Carroll revels in stunning strike
|Dyche delighted by Barton´s ´lucky finish´
|Silva outlines importance of Hernandez after stirring Bournemouth win
|Messi ticks off Las Palmas to match Raul´s LaLiga record
|Gabon 1 Guinea-Bissau 1: Late Soares equaliser frustrates Aubameyang
|Wenger confirms ankle injury for Giroud
|Rennes 0 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Draxler decisive on Ligue 1 debut
|Barton determined to repay Dyche´s faith
|Brady hails Antonio´s ´dedication´ as Payet sits out
|Top six in different league, says Pulis after Spurs thrashing
|Barcelona 5 Las Palmas 0: In-form Suarez at the double as rampant champions put pressure on Madrid
|Sunderland 1 Stoke City 3: Arnautovic sinks woeful Black Cats
|Corinthians just ´waiting for´ Drogba´s signature
|Watford 0 Middlesbrough 0: Taylor remembered as Boro frustrate lacklustre Hornets
|Burnley 1 Southampton 0: Barton scores winner on Premier League return
|Hull City 3 Bournemouth 1: Hernandez fires Silva to debut Premier League win
|West Ham 3 Crystal Palace 0: Carroll scissor-kick helps Hammers to victory
|Swansea City 0 Arsenal 4: Giroud, Sanchez strike as fortune shines on Gunners
|Costa absent but still no start for Batshuayi
|Tunisia v Senegal: Talent alone not enough for Cisse´s AFCON favourites
|Vertonghen injury looks bad, says Pocehttino
|Srna snubs Barcelona
|No nerves about Messi contract - Bartomeu
|No nerves about Messi contract - Bartomeu
|Kane lauds Spurs´ best display this season
|Pogba loving Ibrahimovic ´connection´
|DR Congo on strike ahead of AFCON opener
|Higuain: Juventus turn you into a war machine
|Algeria v Zimbabwe: Leekens wary of opening slip-up
|Sturridge: I´m Liverpool´s best striker
|Tottenham 4 West Brom 0: Kane the daddy as Spurs trounce sorry Albion
|Zidane hails Ramos as one of Spain´s most inspiring players after Sevilla row
|Payet sign guarded after West Ham star demands exit
|Evra still undecided on future
|A-League Review: Wanderers keeper Janjetovic pelted with snakes on return to Sydney FC
|Sevilla boss Sampaoli has ´no interest´ in Ramos row
|Madrid back Ramos in Sevilla row
|Recovering Bale boosted by Madrid´s record run
|Pique sits out Barcelona v Las Palmas
|Luiz calls for cool heads at Chelsea
|Hazard: Title race not over
|Liverpool have nothing to fear - Klopp
|Mourinho backs Pogba to become United captain
|Wenger reveals Cazorla may miss another 10 weeks
|´Come on Chelsea!´ - Costa sends Blues backing amid exit talk