Ronaldo equals LaLiga penalty record as Real Madrid lose

Cristiano Ronaldo has tied a LaLiga record for the most penalties scored in the competition's history.

The Real Madrid forward levelled the mark of 56 spot-kicks scored by Hugo Sanchez during Sunday's loss to Sevilla at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Ronaldo netted his record-equalling goal from the spot in the 67th minute despite Vitolo attempting to put him off by scuffing the penalty spot, the Portugal international calmly finding the bottom-left corner.

Goalkeeper Sergio Rico had conceded the penalty for a foul on Dani Carvajal, but Ronaldo's effort from 12 yards was not enough for Madrid to win as a late Sevilla comeback sent them to a stunning 2-1 defeat.