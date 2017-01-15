Related

Article

Ronaldo equals LaLiga penalty record as Real Madrid lose

15 January 2017 23:04

Cristiano Ronaldo has tied a LaLiga record for the most penalties scored in the competition's history.

The Real Madrid forward levelled the mark of 56 spot-kicks scored by Hugo Sanchez during Sunday's loss to Sevilla at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Ronaldo netted his record-equalling goal from the spot in the 67th minute despite Vitolo attempting to put him off by scuffing the penalty spot, the Portugal international calmly finding the bottom-left corner.

Goalkeeper Sergio Rico had conceded the penalty for a foul on Dani Carvajal, but Ronaldo's effort from 12 yards was not enough for Madrid to win as a late Sevilla comeback sent them to a stunning 2-1 defeat.

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Real Madrid 17 +30 40
2 Sevilla 18 +16 39
3 Barcelona 18 +30 38
4 Atlético Madrid 18 +18 34
5 Villarreal 18 +14 31
6 Real Sociedad 17 +3 29
7 Athletic Club 18 +3 28
8 Celta de Vigo 18 -3 27
9 Eibar 18 +1 26
10 Las Palmas 18 -2 24
11 Espanyol 18 -3 23
12 Deportivo Alavés 18 -3 22
13 Málaga 17 -3 21
14 Real Betis 18 -10 21
15 Deportivo La C… 18 -5 18
16 Leganés 18 -16 17
17 Valencia 17 -7 16
18 Sporting Gijón 18 -18 12
19 Granada 18 -24 10
20 Osasuna 18 -21 9

