Podolski staying at Galatasaray, insists sporting director

Galatasaray have said Lukas Podolski will stay at the club after interest from Beijing Guoan failed to materialise.

Sporting director Levent Nazifoglu had previously said a transfer was "nearing completion", but the Chinese club denied that they were ever interested in the former Germany international.

Podolski has scored 23 goals in 56 appearances for Galatasaray since his arrival from Arsenal in July 2015, including the winner against Fenerbahce in last season's Turkish Cup final.

After Gala's 1-0 victory over Atiker Konyaspor, Nazifoglu said: "Podolski is a very professional player with good character, and the interest from China is no longer there.

"Podolski is our player and continues to be.

"Podolski has returned his family to Germany, so they had problems, but Podolski has never had a problem."