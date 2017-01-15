West Ham striker Andy Carroll insists no one is bigger than the club following Dimitri Payet's refusal to play for the Premier League side.
Payet is plotting an exit from West Ham after manager Slaven Bilic revealed on Thursday that the France international refused to play for the Londoners.
A return to Marseille, where Payet left for West Ham only 18 months ago, has been touted.
And after missing West Ham's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, Carroll took a swipe at his want-away team-mate.
"I don't think any player is bigger than the club. That's what the lads believe, the manager, all the staff and the fans. We showed we're a tight group and got three points for it," Carroll said after scoring a stunning overhead kick in the win.
"We have answered a few of the critics, with everything that has been going in during the week and everyone talking. I have received a lot of calls and messages and it has been the same for the other players. It has been tough, especially as the lads are close to one another.
"To put all that behind us and work as a team has been fantastic. All the lads in the dressing room were fantastic and professional. They know what it means to the fans and the club. We stuck together and everyone is hungry and dedicated. It showed in the performance."
|Herrera taunts Liverpool ahead of Old Trafford showdown
|I had to be 100 per cent to stay at Boca - Tevez
|No player is bigger than the club - Carroll takes swipe at want-away Payet
|Icardi: I can always move to China at end of career
|Mkhitaryan: Klopp convinced me not to join Liverpool
|Mourinho: Pogba can score every game
|Cameroon´s profligacy frustrates Broos
|Pioli lauds ´exceptional´ Icardi
|´Now they will be favourites´ - Kimmich questions Leipzig´s ability under pressure
|Toure set for Champions League recall but Guardiola won´t guarantee long-term City future
|´It can only be speculation´ - Conte cools Costa to China claims
|Inter 3 Chievo 1: Perisic, Eder strike late to seal deserved win
|Verratti and Motta fooled no one, says Costil
|´Look who won the Ballon d´Or´ – Prickly Simeone insists only results matter
|Burkina Faso 1 Cameroon 1: Dayo snatches draw for Duarte´s side
|Angry Sanchez no issue for Wenger
|94th-minute free-kick snaps TNS´ world-record run
|Conte hails perfect response to Chelsea´s Spurs defeat
|Chelsea have more points now than entire 2015-16 season
|Conte speaks out on reported Costa row
|Cavani´s reaction to being subbed is normal - Emery
|Chelsea can cope without Costa - Cahill
|Aubameyang hopes Gabon learn from late equaliser
|Ronaldinho ready to return to professional football - agent
|Unfortunate Gestede sets remarkable Premier League record
|Mandzukic´s track record speaks for itself - Allegri
|Bayern beat Mainz to win Telekom Cup
|Atletico Madrid 1 Real Betis 0: Gaitan seals unconvincing win
|Leicester City 0 Chelsea 3: Costa-cutting not costly for Alonso-inspired leaders
|PSG won´t buy for the sake of buying - Kluivert
|´One of the best performances since I´m here´ - Luis Enrique revels in Barca rout
|I might have left early myself - Moyes
|Clement confirms ´imminent´ Swansea deals for Olsson, Carroll
|Mazzarri pays tribute to ´great person´ Taylor following frustrating stalemate
|Barca calm on Messi contract situation - Suarez
|´They don´t normally come off like that!´ - Carroll revels in stunning strike
|Dyche delighted by Barton´s ´lucky finish´
|Silva outlines importance of Hernandez after stirring Bournemouth win
|Messi ticks off Las Palmas to match Raul´s LaLiga record
|Gabon 1 Guinea-Bissau 1: Late Soares equaliser frustrates Aubameyang
|Wenger confirms ankle injury for Giroud
|Rennes 0 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Draxler decisive on Ligue 1 debut
|Barton determined to repay Dyche´s faith
|Brady hails Antonio´s ´dedication´ as Payet sits out
|Top six in different league, says Pulis after Spurs thrashing
|Barcelona 5 Las Palmas 0: In-form Suarez at the double as rampant champions put pressure on Madrid
|Sunderland 1 Stoke City 3: Arnautovic sinks woeful Black Cats
|Corinthians just ´waiting for´ Drogba´s signature
|Watford 0 Middlesbrough 0: Taylor remembered as Boro frustrate lacklustre Hornets
|Burnley 1 Southampton 0: Barton scores winner on Premier League return
|Hull City 3 Bournemouth 1: Hernandez fires Silva to debut Premier League win
|West Ham 3 Crystal Palace 0: Carroll scissor-kick helps Hammers to victory
|Swansea City 0 Arsenal 4: Giroud, Sanchez strike as fortune shines on Gunners
|Costa absent but still no start for Batshuayi
|Tunisia v Senegal: Talent alone not enough for Cisse´s AFCON favourites
|Vertonghen injury looks bad, says Pocehttino
|Srna snubs Barcelona
|No nerves about Messi contract - Bartomeu
|No nerves about Messi contract - Bartomeu
|Kane lauds Spurs´ best display this season
|Pogba loving Ibrahimovic ´connection´
|DR Congo on strike ahead of AFCON opener
|Higuain: Juventus turn you into a war machine
|Algeria v Zimbabwe: Leekens wary of opening slip-up
|Sturridge: I´m Liverpool´s best striker
|Tottenham 4 West Brom 0: Kane the daddy as Spurs trounce sorry Albion
|Zidane hails Ramos as one of Spain´s most inspiring players after Sevilla row
|Payet sign guarded after West Ham star demands exit
|Evra still undecided on future
|A-League Review: Wanderers keeper Janjetovic pelted with snakes on return to Sydney FC
|Sevilla boss Sampaoli has ´no interest´ in Ramos row
|Madrid back Ramos in Sevilla row
|Recovering Bale boosted by Madrid´s record run
|Pique sits out Barcelona v Las Palmas
|Luiz calls for cool heads at Chelsea
|Hazard: Title race not over
|Liverpool have nothing to fear - Klopp
|Mourinho backs Pogba to become United captain
|Wenger reveals Cazorla may miss another 10 weeks
|´Come on Chelsea!´ - Costa sends Blues backing amid exit talk
|Toure set for Champions League recall but Guardiola won´t guarantee long-term City future
|Higuain´s goal still hurts me - Szczesny
|Szczesny: It´s nice having Arsenal and Roma fight for me
|Guardiola unlikely to seek January reinforcements
|Mourinho: I always knew my quality
|Burkina Faso v Cameroon: Weakened Indomitable Lions kick off AFCON campaign
|Chelsea silent on Costa-Conte bust-up reports
|Juventus ´reach agreement´ to sign Ascoli star Orsolini
|Barcelona sack director after Messi comments
|WATCH: Surber proposes after scoring stunning bicycle kick - and gets booked
|Schlupp seals Crystal Palace switch
|Atletico need Tiago presence - Simeone
|Sunderland reject Van Aanholt bid as Moyes looks to hold on to key players
|RB Leipzig snap up Upamecano from Salzburg
|Schneiderlin not angry at Mourinho
|Schneiderlin not angry at Mourinho
|Draxler ready for Ligue 1 bow - Emery
|WATCH: Rogue caller interrupts Mourinho´s media conference
|Conte seeks fresh Chelsea winning run
|Gagliardini important for Inter´s present and future - Pioli
|Mourinho: I am calmer than Klopp
|Gabon v Guinea-Bissau: Pressure on Aubameyang in AFCON opener
|Koeman: Schneiderlin and Lookman could face City
|Stones strong enough to handle Everton return - Pep
|United waiting for ´reasonable´ Depay bid, says Mourinho
|Coutinho, Henderson and Matip could play at Old Trafford
|Terry going nowhere, insists Conte
|Guardiola welcomes Kompany back for Everton trip
|Luis Enrique dismisses Messi conspiracy theories
|Klopp: United a different side than in October
|Rose: Walker is Premier League´s best full-back
|Monchengladbach to hold talks over on-loan Chelsea star
|Niasse and Evandro join Hull
|Lyon boss Genesio: Depay is a priority
|Wenger surprised by Payet situation
|Ibrahimovic and Mkhitaryan scorpion goal land awards
|Koeman: I don´t mind losing my free-kick record to Messi
|Mata: Mourinho has changed as a manager
|Badstuber: Injuries are behind me
|Barca face Anoeta trip, Madrid draw Celta
|Manager of the Month Conte sets Premier League record
|Victory edge A-League thriller with Brisbane
|Ibrahimovic: Manchester United can still catch Chelsea
|Del Piero: It is beautiful watching Dybala play
|Hughes still hopeful over Berahino
|Fletcher: Keane made me feel on top of the world
|Terry talk dismissed by Howe
|Bend it like Becks - Lille star Corchia draws inspiration from Beckham
|Wenger: Ozil´s future not linked to mine
|Wenger channels Trump by dismissing Belotti reports as ´fake news´
|West Brom ´in limbo´ over Berahino future - Pulis
|Ibrahimovic: New generation do not work as hard
|From England call-up requests to wedding speeches - Graham Taylor´s letters to fans
|Aubameyang has his price - Watzke
|Ibrahimovic: Critics will remember me for the rest of their lives
|Corchia open to Lille stay amid proposed takeover
|Ranieri: I unlock players´ minds
|Fletcher: Rooney was as good as Ronaldo
|Pogba: Liverpool clash bigger than City
|Ramos furious with Sevilla fans
|Angry Zidane admits Ramos was ´hurt´ by Sevilla fans
|No January arrivals for Tuchel and Dortmund amid Zelalem reports
|Stones ignoring critics ahead of Everton return
|Bonaventura important for club and country - Montella
|Marcelo never feared Sevilla shock as record-breaking Madrid progress