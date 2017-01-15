No player is bigger than the club - Carroll takes swipe at want-away Payet

West Ham striker Andy Carroll insists no one is bigger than the club following Dimitri Payet's refusal to play for the Premier League side.

Payet is plotting an exit from West Ham after manager Slaven Bilic revealed on Thursday that the France international refused to play for the Londoners.

A return to Marseille, where Payet left for West Ham only 18 months ago, has been touted.

And after missing West Ham's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, Carroll took a swipe at his want-away team-mate.

"I don't think any player is bigger than the club. That's what the lads believe, the manager, all the staff and the fans. We showed we're a tight group and got three points for it," Carroll said after scoring a stunning overhead kick in the win.

"We have answered a few of the critics, with everything that has been going in during the week and everyone talking. I have received a lot of calls and messages and it has been the same for the other players. It has been tough, especially as the lads are close to one another.

"To put all that behind us and work as a team has been fantastic. All the lads in the dressing room were fantastic and professional. They know what it means to the fans and the club. We stuck together and everyone is hungry and dedicated. It showed in the performance."