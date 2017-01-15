Related

Klopp delights in Alexander-Arnold display

15 January 2017 21:05

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hailed the performance of Trent Alexander-Arnold after he was handed his full Premier League debut against Manchester United.

With Joel Matip unavailable and Nathaniel Clyne injured, the 18-year-old was handed his first top-flight start on a big occasion at Old Trafford on Sunday.

And Alexander-Arnold's efforts delighted Klopp, whose side drew 1-1 after Zlatan Ibrahimovic's late header cancelled out James Milner's first-half penalty.

"It was an outstanding performance," Klopp told reporters after the match.

"It is good to have him and show him to our Liverpool supporters. The right-back spot is in good hands even when Clyne is not available.

"Immediately against a player like [Anthony] Martial, one of the quickest players in the Premier League, he needed a few minutes to adapt to the game but then he did very well. 

"What a boy. I could have played Milner right and Alberto Moreno left but I didn't want to change two positions. We thought he is ready for it.

"We had a very positive performance. We were the better side, played the better football, had a better plan. We changed the system a little bit and obviously had line-up problems.

"The boys did really well. Unfortunately we only scored with a penalty - there were other situations where we could have been a little bit more clinical to score."

United boss Jose Mourinho and Klopp went head-to-head on the touchline in stoppage-time after a clash between Roberto Firmino and Ander Herrera resulted in bookings for both players.

"I think he wanted a minimum yellow, I don't know," said Klopp.

"It should have been a yellow card just for Herrera. At the end it was a yellow card for the guy who wanted to play football. We could not have the same opinion at that moment."

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Chelsea 21 +30 52
2 Tottenham Hotspur 21 +29 45
3 Liverpool 21 +25 45
4 Arsenal 21 +26 44
5 Manchester City 21 +15 42
6 Manchester United 21 +12 40
7 Everton 21 +9 33
8 West Bromwich … 21 +0 29
9 Stoke City 21 -6 27
10 Burnley 21 -8 26
11 AFC Bournemouth 21 -7 25
12 West Ham United 21 -9 25
13 Southampton 21 -7 24
14 Watford 21 -13 23
15 Leicester City 21 -10 21
16 Middlesbrough 21 -5 20
17 Crystal Palace 21 -10 16
18 Hull City 21 -25 16
19 Sunderland 21 -20 15
20 Swansea City 21 -26 15

