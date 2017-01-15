I had to be 100 per cent to stay at Boca - Tevez

Carlos Tevez explained his decision to move to the Chinese Super League, claiming he could not remain at boyhood club Boca Juniors if he was not 100 per cent.

Tevez completed his lucrative move to Shanghai Shenhua from Boca in December last year, joining the influx of stars in China.

The 32-year-old is reportedly the highest-paid player in the world as a result of the transfer but the former Juventus, Manchester and Manchester United forward said it was difficult to leave Buenos Aires.

"I had to be 100 per cent, and I could not be just 99 per cent because otherwise it was bad for the club," Tevez said in quotes published via AS Diario and L'Equipe.

"That is what happened to me. I always thought that if I was not 100 per cent I could not stay at the club."

Tevez continued: "It's hard to communicate that one is no longer a player of the club he loves.

"Sometimes one has to make a decision and it is because you know what it is to be on a day to day at the club he loves and pressures that one has within the club, and with all the love and support they gave me.

"I am going to miss you, life continues and you have to keep moving forward."