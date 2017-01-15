Bayern complete swoop for Hoffenheim duo Sule and Rudy

Bayern Munich have reached agreements to sign Hoffenheim duo Niklas Sule and Sebastian Rudy at the end of this season.

Sule, a 21-year-old centre-back has secured a five-year deal for an undisclosed transfer fee.

Midfielder Rudy, 26, moves on a free transfer and will spend the next three seasons at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz-Rummenigge said: "We are very pleased and happy that Niklas Sule and Sebastian Rudy come to FC Bayern.

"The transfer of two players of the German national team is an investment in the future of the club.

"Sebastian Rudy comes for free, for the transfer of Niklas Süle we have found a fair and serious solution with TSG Hoffenheim."

Rudy added: "Switching to Munich is an absolute dream for me. I want to win titles there."

Sule won his first and, as yet, only Germany cap in the friendly against Finland last August, while Rudy has played 14 times for the world champions.

Both men have been first-team regulars this term, with Hoffenheim lying fifth in the Bundesliga and remaining unbeaten at the mid-season break.