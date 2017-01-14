Watford 0 Middlesbrough 0: Taylor remembered as Boro frustrate lacklustre Hornets

Watford failed to produce a winning end to an emotional week as they were held to a frustrating 0-0 stalemate by Premier League strugglers Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road.
English football was rocked by the sudden passing of Watford great Graham Taylor - one of the club's most successful managers - on Thursday, at the age of 72.
But despite a moving tribute to Taylor before kick-off, and in the 73rd minute, Watford failed to transfer that emotion into a positive result.
Walter Mazzarri's side, who headed into Saturday's clash having taken just one point from their last five league fixtures, were second best for much of an underwhelming first half, though they did improve after the interval.
Middlesbrough, who had a goal ruled out early on, contained the hosts well for the most part, though Watford substitute Tom Cleverley, on his second debut for the club, hit the woodwork late on.
The result extends Watford's winless streak in the league to six matches, and keeps both sides in danger of being dragged into a relegation scrap.
Taylor spent 15 seasons as Watford manager over two separate spells at Vicarage Road, and the home faithful - along with the travelling Middlesbrough support - paid a fitting tribute to the former England boss prior to kick-off.
Despite a confident start from Middlesbrough, Aitor Karanka's side should have been behind 10 minutes in.
With the benefit of a fortunate deflection, Etienne Capoue found himself one-on-one with Victor Valdes, but Watford's top-scorer could not apply the finish from close range.
Cristhian Stuani thought he had made Watford pay for Capoue's miss moments later, but his tap-in was correctly disallowed for offside.
Watford grew into the encounter, and Valdes was twice called into action as the half-hour mark approached, denying Abdoulaye Doucoure and Stefano Okaka respectively.
Okaka almost turned provider soon after when he crossed for Troy Deeney, but Calum Chambers was well-positioned to clear before, at the other end, Stuani lofted a clever effort onto the roof of the net as the half finished goalless.
Mazzarri's side should have been ahead after the restart, Christian Kabasele heading wide before Valdes again denied Okaka.
Watford continued to press, and Capoue almost made amends for his earlier miss with a sublime effort from the edge of the area, only for the ball to curl just wide.
Rudy Gestede came on to make his Middlesbrough debut shortly after, while Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes was forced off with a back injury.
Doucoure should have given Watford the lead with just under 20 minutes remaining, but he somehow directed his header off-target from point-blank range after connecting with Kabasele's cross.
Watford could well have been awarded a penalty when Okaka went down under pressure from George Friend, only for Jonathan Moss to dismiss the appeals.
Cleverley had been introduced shortly before that incident, and the Everton loanee wasted no time in getting involved - hitting the post from close-range before teeing up Deeney, whose effort was well-saved by Valdes as Watford had to settle for a share of the spoils.
Key Opta stats:
- Watford have not lost to Middlesbrough in the league since October 2012, a run of seven games without defeat (W4 D3).
- There were just three shots in the first half between Watford and Middlesbrough; the lowest first-half total of the season.
- Watford ended a run of 10 successive Premier League games without a clean sheet, managing their first shut-out since October 2016 (v Hull).
- In contrast, Middlesbrough have failed to score in five of the last seven Premier League games, recording just one win in that period (D2 L4).
- The Hornets have failed to score in the first half in 14 of their last 16 Premier League games.
- Rudy Gestede has played 32 consecutive Premier League games without a win; the longest ever run in the competition.
|´One of the best performances since I´m here´ - Luis Enrique revels in Barca rout
|I might have left early myself - Moyes
|Clement confirms ´imminent´ Swansea deals for Olsson, Carroll
|Mazzarri pays tribute to ´great person´ Taylor following frustrating stalemate
|Barca calm on Messi contract situation - Suarez
|´They don´t normally come off like that!´ - Carroll revels in stunning strike
|Dyche delighted by Barton´s ´lucky finish´
|Silva outlines importance of Hernandez after stirring Bournemouth win
|Messi ticks off Las Palmas to match Raul´s LaLiga record
|Gabon 1 Guinea-Bissau 1: Late Soares equaliser frustrates Aubameyang
|Wenger confirms ankle injury for Giroud
|Barton determined to repay Dyche´s faith
|Rennes 0 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Draxler decisive on Ligue 1 debut
|Brady hails Antonio´s ´dedication´ as Payet sits out
|Top six in different league, says Pulis after Spurs thrashing
|Barcelona 5 Las Palmas 0: In-form Suarez at the double as rampant champions put pressure on Madrid
|Sunderland 1 Stoke City 3: Arnautovic sinks woeful Black Cats
|Corinthians just ´waiting for´ Drogba´s signature
|Watford 0 Middlesbrough 0: Taylor remembered as Boro frustrate lacklustre Hornets
|Burnley 1 Southampton 0: Barton scores winner on Premier League return
|Hull City 3 Bournemouth 1: Hernandez fires Silva to debut Premier League win
|West Ham 3 Crystal Palace 0: Carroll scissor-kick helps Hammers to victory
|Swansea City 0 Arsenal 4: Giroud, Sanchez strike as fortune shines on Gunners
|Costa absent but still no start for Batshuayi
|Tunisia v Senegal: Talent alone not enough for Cisse´s AFCON favourites
|Vertonghen injury looks bad, says Pocehttino
|Srna snubs Barcelona
|No nerves about Messi contract - Bartomeu
|No nerves about Messi contract - Bartomeu
|Kane lauds Spurs´ best display this season
|Pogba loving Ibrahimovic ´connection´
|DR Congo on strike ahead of AFCON opener
|Higuain: Juventus turn you into a war machine
|Algeria v Zimbabwe: Leekens wary of opening slip-up
|Sturridge: I´m Liverpool´s best striker
|Tottenham 4 West Brom 0: Kane the daddy as Spurs trounce sorry Albion
|Zidane hails Ramos as one of Spain´s most inspiring players after Sevilla row
|Payet sign guarded after West Ham star demands exit
|Evra still undecided on future
|A-League Review: Wanderers keeper Janjetovic pelted with snakes on return to Sydney FC
|Sevilla boss Sampaoli has ´no interest´ in Ramos row
|Madrid back Ramos in Sevilla row
|Recovering Bale boosted by Madrid´s record run
|Pique sits out Barcelona v Las Palmas
|Luiz calls for cool heads at Chelsea
|Hazard: Title race not over
|Liverpool have nothing to fear - Klopp
|Mourinho backs Pogba to become United captain
|Wenger reveals Cazorla may miss another 10 weeks
|´Come on Chelsea!´ - Costa sends Blues backing amid exit talk
|Toure set for Champions League recall but Guardiola won´t guarantee long-term City future
|Higuain´s goal still hurts me - Szczesny
|Szczesny: It´s nice having Arsenal and Roma fight for me
|Guardiola unlikely to seek January reinforcements
|Mourinho: I always knew my quality
|Burkina Faso v Cameroon: Weakened Indomitable Lions kick off AFCON campaign
|Chelsea silent on Costa-Conte bust-up reports
|Juventus ´reach agreement´ to sign Ascoli star Orsolini
|Barcelona sack director after Messi comments
|WATCH: Surber proposes after scoring stunning bicycle kick - and gets booked
|Schlupp seals Crystal Palace switch
|Atletico need Tiago presence - Simeone
|Sunderland reject Van Aanholt bid as Moyes looks to hold on to key players
|RB Leipzig snap up Upamecano from Salzburg
|Schneiderlin not angry at Mourinho
|Schneiderlin not angry at Mourinho
|Draxler ready for Ligue 1 bow - Emery
|WATCH: Rogue caller interrupts Mourinho´s media conference
|Conte seeks fresh Chelsea winning run
|Gagliardini important for Inter´s present and future - Pioli
|Mourinho: I am calmer than Klopp
|Gabon v Guinea-Bissau: Pressure on Aubameyang in AFCON opener
|Koeman: Schneiderlin and Lookman could face City
|Stones strong enough to handle Everton return - Pep
|United waiting for ´reasonable´ Depay bid, says Mourinho
|Coutinho, Henderson and Matip could play at Old Trafford
|Terry going nowhere, insists Conte
|Guardiola welcomes Kompany back for Everton trip
|Luis Enrique dismisses Messi conspiracy theories
|Klopp: United a different side than in October
|Rose: Walker is Premier League´s best full-back
|Monchengladbach to hold talks over on-loan Chelsea star
|Niasse and Evandro join Hull
|Lyon boss Genesio: Depay is a priority
|Wenger surprised by Payet situation
|Ibrahimovic and Mkhitaryan scorpion goal land awards
|Koeman: I don´t mind losing my free-kick record to Messi
|Mata: Mourinho has changed as a manager
|Badstuber: Injuries are behind me
|Barca face Anoeta trip, Madrid draw Celta
|Manager of the Month Conte sets Premier League record
|Victory edge A-League thriller with Brisbane
|Ibrahimovic: Manchester United can still catch Chelsea
|Del Piero: It is beautiful watching Dybala play
|Hughes still hopeful over Berahino
|Fletcher: Keane made me feel on top of the world
|Terry talk dismissed by Howe
|Bend it like Becks - Lille star Corchia draws inspiration from Beckham
|Wenger: Ozil´s future not linked to mine
|Wenger channels Trump by dismissing Belotti reports as ´fake news´
|West Brom ´in limbo´ over Berahino future - Pulis
|Ibrahimovic: New generation do not work as hard
|From England call-up requests to wedding speeches - Graham Taylor´s letters to fans
|Aubameyang has his price - Watzke
|Ibrahimovic: Critics will remember me for the rest of their lives
|Corchia open to Lille stay amid proposed takeover
|Ranieri: I unlock players´ minds
|Fletcher: Rooney was as good as Ronaldo
|Pogba: Liverpool clash bigger than City
|Ramos furious with Sevilla fans
|Angry Zidane admits Ramos was ´hurt´ by Sevilla fans
|No January arrivals for Tuchel and Dortmund amid Zelalem reports
|Stones ignoring critics ahead of Everton return
|Bonaventura important for club and country - Montella
|Marcelo never feared Sevilla shock as record-breaking Madrid progress
|Sevilla 3 Real Madrid 3 (agg 3-6): Benzema strike makes history as Zidane´s side progress
|Madrid break Barca record with 40th game without defeat
|AC Milan 2 Torino 1: Suso stars in second half turnaround
|Karanka open to Downing exit, urges Gibson focus
|Dortmund ease to Standard victory
|Dyche thanks Taylor for Watford chance
|PSG stronger under Emery than Blanc - Silva
|Napoli sign Brazil youth star Leandrinho for €600,000
|Ronaldo sets sights on ´dream´ Confederations Cup triumph
|Schneiderlin backs Koeman to bring out his best after United struggles
|Cleverley joins Watford on loan
|Zidane, Pogba and Zanetti - Gagliardini discusses his midfield role models
|Juventus complete Caldara deal
|Nasri: I´d love to play for Zidane´s Real Madrid
|Manchester United debt biggest in Europe by €200million
|Schneiderlin escapes United with £24m Everton switch
|Following Ronaldo´s footsteps: Kazim-Richards delighted with Corinthians switch
|Rangers loan Toral from Arsenal
|Swansea seal £4million Narsingh signing
|Celtic seal deal for rising star Eboue
|Barca, United and Dortmund lead the way as European attendances soar
|Swansea set to sign Narsingh, plan to keep Llorente
|Elton John pays tribute to ´brother´ Graham Taylor
|Ranieri urges Leicester fans to receive Kante warmly
|´Happy´ Alli does not need new deal, insists Pochettino
|´A legend and a gentleman´ - Football mourns Taylor passing
|Schlupp can leave for the right price - Ranieri
|Lahm backs Badstuber´s Schalke loan
|Graham Taylor: 1944-2017
|Milik could return for Napoli this month
|Former England manager Taylor dies
|Inter do not want to loan out Gabigol - agent
|Premier League paying twice as much as European rivals
|Barcelona have highest wage-bill as Man Utd top spending charts
|Dortmund target Toprak intends to leave Leverkusen
|Ochieng stuns City to lift Adelaide off the bottom
|Ibrahimovic: I conquered England in three months
|Manchester United trigger Fellaini extension clause
|Not for sale! Allardyce wants to keep Benteke
|Payet wants to leave West Ham, reveals Bilic
|Giroud, Koscielny and Coquelin extend Arsenal deals
|Lyon hold Januzaj talks
|Oscar ambitious for Shanghai adventure
|Dybala feeling better after ´rough time´ at Juventus
|Ivory Coast in familiar territory as AFCON favourites
|Aubameyang chases AFCON glory to elevate into superstar territory
|Hull hoping to seal Evandro deal
|Hull hoping to seal Evandro deal
|Kempes: Atletico will be lost without Simeone
|Beijing Guoan fiercely deny Podolski reports
|Alli a target for Real Madrid and Barcelona - Ardiles
|Juventus ´evaluating´ Kolasinac - Marotta
|Klopp explains note to Sturridge
|Dundee v Celtic won´t take place in USA
|Luis Enrique wants Athletic win to spark Barca surge
|Dybala: Real Madrid or Barcelona? I´m fine at Juventus
|Suarez: Messi shows he is the best every game
|At least one more in at PSG as Emery seeks competition
|Redmond: I should have had four
|James rumours are fake news – Hebei Fortune