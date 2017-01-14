Related

Article

Recovering Bale boosted by Madrid´s record run

14 January 2017 12:36

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has reported encouraging progress in his recovery from an ankle injury.

The Wales international suffered tendon damage during Madrid's 2-1 Champions League win over Sporting CP in November, a problem which required surgery and has led to a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 27-year-old is reported to be on course for a return to action in March and he tweeted a photograph of himself looking upbeat during his recovery.

Bale also praised his team-mates' efforts in setting a new Spanish record of 40 games unbeaten when they came back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 at Sevilla in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

He tweeted: "Ankle feeling better everyday, and helped by the boys breaking the Spanish record  #40 #Unbeaten."

Saturday 14 January

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Real Madrid 16 +31 40
2 Sevilla 17 +15 36
3 Barcelona 17 +25 35
4 Atlético Madrid 17 +17 31
5 Villarreal 17 +14 30

