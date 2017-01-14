Pogba loving Ibrahimovic ´connection´

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has hailed his "special connection" with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Both Pogba and Ibrahimovic arrived at Old Trafford during the close-season and the pair have instantly hit it off at the Premier League giants.

"We have been playing together for some time now so we have this connection and combinations on the pitch," Pogba told United Review

"I know how to find Zlatan, for example, or [Anthony] Martial or [Marcus] Rashford. We have been together for six months now and the group is more compact, I would say, and you have seen the results come with the manager and the coaches as well.

"I do not know why Zlatan and I work so well together. Like I said before, he is just someone I can find. He has everything. He is a complete striker - you can give him the ball, he can hold the ball up, he can find space, he has great skills, he is good with his head, he can finish, he is big and strong, so I try to find him.

"I like the way he plays and I think he likes the way I play as well. It is just a connection on the pitch, it is not like we practised it in training, it just happens."