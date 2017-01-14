Pioli lauds ´exceptional´ Icardi

Stefano Pioli hailed Mauro Icardi after the Argentine led Inter to a 3-1 win over Chievo with a goal and an assist.

The hosts fell behind to Sergio Pellissier's first-half strike at San Siro, but Icardi levelled 20 minutes from time and then laid one on for Ivan Pericis, with Eder having the final say well into stoppage time.

Icardi has now been scored 15 goals and set up seven in this Serie A campaign, at least six more than any other player, and Pioli had nothing but praise for his captain after Inter's fifth consecutive league win.

"Icardi was very strong," Pioli told Premium Sport.

"I have worked with some great attackers, but Mauro's stats are exceptional. He does not just score, but also works incredibly hard.

"Mauro is the captain and trying to give the right example. The team is following him and I see great commitment from everyone, both in matches and on the training pitch.

"We are very pleased with the win, but the season is still long and we have to continue on this path."

Inter now sit fifth, above city rivals AC Milan, with Pioli having won seven of his 10 matches at the helm.