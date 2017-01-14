No nerves about Messi contract - Bartomeu

The ongoing uncertainty regarding the extension of Lionel Messi's contract at Barcelona is not giving president Josep Maria Bartomeu any cause for concern.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi's existing deal is set to expire at the end of next season, with Barca chief executive Oscar Grau admitting on Wednesday a LaLiga spending cap could prove troublesome in agreeing a renewal.

On Friday the Catalan giants sacked director Pere Gratacos after he stated the Argentine would not be as good without team-mates like Neymar, Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta – an opinion deemed not to "coincide with those of the club".

Despite an increasingly turbulent situation, Bartomeu – who said in December that Messi should be the highest-paid player in the world – remains calm about keeping the 29-year-old at Camp Nou.

"There aren't any nerves. I want to reassure everyone, I will personally take care of the negotiations with Leo and his family," he said on Esport3.

"Everything requires time. We want Messi to remain here, but I will not give out any details.

"We are talking with his people. He is the best in the world, he wants to stay here and we want him to as well.

"Everything will be done with discretion and calmness. Of course it is an essential renewal for the club.

"I have already said the sooner the better – nothing has changed."