Mazzarri pays tribute to ´great person´ Taylor following frustrating stalemate

Walter Mazzarri insisted the only thing missing from Watford's performance in the 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough was a goal, while also paying tribute to club-legend Graham Taylor.

Watford could not find a winner at an emotional Vicarage Road on Saturday, in a clash that was overshadowed by the sudden passing of Taylor - the club's most successful manager - on Thursday, with tributes to the 72-year-old taking place before and during the match.

And Mazzarri believes that his side put in a performance worthy of the former England boss, adding that Watford, who hit the post late on, were unlucky not to come away with all three points.

"In the second half we had six or seven very good chances and hit the post so we were unlucky but I'm happy with the performance," he told BBC Sport.

"In some of the games we were not lucky at all and today we were very unlucky, the important thing is to keep playing and the victory will come.

"[The tribute] was beautiful, there were a lot of emotions, everyone was emotional.

"We wanted to give this victory to this great person who passed away and that is the only thing we missed."

The result leaves Watford without a win in six league fixtures, though it could represent a vital point for Middlesbrough's hopes of avoiding relegation.

Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka was not enthused by the quality on show at Vicarage Road, but was pleased by his side's defensive consistency after they picked up a second-consecutive clean-sheet, and the seventh of campaign.

"It was not the best game to watch, for us it was a good game and we showed once again we are a consistent team," Karanka told BBC Sport.

"I would like to have had more chances but they are a strong team and we had to defend.

"We will score goals, we have good players and we created chances but sometimes it is difficult if you are playing against a physical team.

"It is one more point and a game we have to learn from in the future."

Meanwhile, the Spaniard hinted there could be a Riverside return for Patrick Bamford after it was confirmed the forward's loan spell at Burnley was ended after their 1-0 win over Southampton.

"I've always said that, when Patrick left, I told him that the door is always open to him," he said. "So let's see what happens."