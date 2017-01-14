Article

Inter 3 Chievo 1: Perisic, Eder strike late to seal deserved win

14 January 2017 22:59

Ivan Perisic and Eder rescued Inter late on as they came from a goal behind to beat Chievo 3-1 and stay in touch with the top three.

The San Siro side's four-game winning streak in Serie A looked like coming to an end following some impressive goalkeeping from Stefano Sorrentino, but Perisic handed his side the lead with five minutes remaining before Eder put the match to bed in stoppage time.

The Nerazzurri had climbed up to seventh place in the table following their recent good run of form, just five points behind third to revive their Champions League hopes.

Things did not go as expected for Stefano Pioli's side in the opening 45 minutes, though. They created chance after chance, but it was the visitors who went a goal ahead when Sergio Pellissier found the net from a corner.

Inter pushed hard for an equaliser and eventually got what they deserved with 20 minutes left, Mauro Icardi netting his 15th goal of the season, before Perisic and Eder sealed the win in the closing stages to lift the hosts into sixth.

Inter made an encouraging start and Icardi was unfortunate not to open the scoring early on when he headed just wide after some good work from Cristian Ansaldi down the left.

Stefano Pioli's men continued to dominate and new arrival Roberto Gagliardini was next to try his luck, testing Sorrentino with a powerful low strike that forced the Chievo goalkeeper into a strong save at his near post.

Antonio Candreva then threatened twice from long range, before Pellissier handed Chievo the lead completely against the run of play. Valter Birsa curled in a corner from the right and the veteran striker outmuscled his marker before beating Samir Handanovic with a volley from close range.

The home side remained unperturbed and the impressive Gagliardini came close to a debut goal for a second time in the 38th minute, Sorrentino only just managing to push his header wide and prevent the equaliser, while Perisic aimed a powerful shot inches wide of the top corner in the dying minutes of the first half.

Things nearly went from bad to worse for Inter early in the second half, Pellissier almost doubling his tally with a powerful strike from the edge of the box.

Inter continued to create plenty of chances, however, and Perisic had his arms up in disbelief in the 53rd minute when Sorrentino pulled off yet another superb save to keep out his header from five yards out.

Pioli brought on Eder for Ansaldi as Inter went in search of an equaliser and the Italy international quickly made his presence known with a fine free kick that caused Sorrentino plenty of problems.

An equaliser was inevitable and Icardi eventually restored parity in the 69th minute, tapping home from close range after a sublime cross from Candreva.

But Inter were not finished and Perisic became his side's hero with time running out as he beat Sorrentino with a low shot after cutting in from the left.

Eder then had the final say well into stoppage time, netting Inter's third with a placed effort to secure all three points and a fifth league win in a row.

 

Key Opta Stats:

- Inter have won 6 Serie A home games in a row for the first time since May 2011 (13).
- The Nerazzurri have recouped the most points from trailing situations in this Serie A (15). Stefano Pioli's side have also scored the most goals after the 75th minutes of play in the league (12).
- Mauro Icardi has scored at least 15 goals for the third Serie A campaign in a row: the last Inter players to do the same were Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Christian Vieri.
- Sergio Pellissier has scored four goals in his last five appearances; he netted four goals in the previous 18.

- Four of the five Antonio Candreva assists this season have been for Icardi goals.

Sponsored links

Sunday 15 January

00:21 Mourinho: Pogba can score every game
00:08 Cameroon´s profligacy frustrates Broos

Saturday 14 January

23:49 Pioli lauds ´exceptional´ Icardi
23:49 ´Now they will be favourites´ - Kimmich questions Leipzig´s ability under pressure
23:37 Toure set for Champions League recall but Guardiola won´t guarantee long-term City future
23:06 ´It can only be speculation´ - Conte cools Costa to China claims
22:59 Inter 3 Chievo 1: Perisic, Eder strike late to seal deserved win
22:26 Verratti and Motta fooled no one, says Costil
22:23 ´Look who won the Ballon d´Or´ – Prickly Simeone insists only results matter
22:03 Burkina Faso 1 Cameroon 1: Dayo snatches draw for Duarte´s side
21:34 Angry Sanchez no issue for Wenger
21:32 94th-minute free-kick snaps TNS´ world-record run
21:21 Conte hails perfect response to Chelsea´s Spurs defeat
21:17 Chelsea have more points now than entire 2015-16 season
21:08 Conte speaks out on reported Costa row
20:53 Cavani´s reaction to being subbed is normal - Emery
20:49 Chelsea can cope without Costa - Cahill
20:43 Aubameyang hopes Gabon learn from late equaliser
20:40 Ronaldinho ready to return to professional football - agent
20:37 Unfortunate Gestede sets remarkable Premier League record
20:36 Mandzukic´s track record speaks for itself - Allegri
20:30 Bayern beat Mainz to win Telekom Cup
20:25 Atletico Madrid 1 Real Betis 0: Gaitan seals unconvincing win
20:19 Leicester City 0 Chelsea 3: Costa-cutting not costly for Alonso-inspired leaders
20:18 PSG won´t buy for the sake of buying - Kluivert
20:07 ´One of the best performances since I´m here´ - Luis Enrique revels in Barca rout
20:02 I might have left early myself - Moyes
19:47 Clement confirms ´imminent´ Swansea deals for Olsson, Carroll
19:40 Mazzarri pays tribute to ´great person´ Taylor following frustrating stalemate
19:33 Barca calm on Messi contract situation - Suarez
19:31 ´They don´t normally come off like that!´ - Carroll revels in stunning strike
19:27 Dyche delighted by Barton´s ´lucky finish´
19:22 Silva outlines importance of Hernandez after stirring Bournemouth win
19:18 Messi ticks off Las Palmas to match Raul´s LaLiga record
19:07 Gabon 1 Guinea-Bissau 1: Late Soares equaliser frustrates Aubameyang
19:04 Wenger confirms ankle injury for Giroud
18:50 Rennes 0 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Draxler decisive on Ligue 1 debut
18:50 Barton determined to repay Dyche´s faith
18:41 Brady hails Antonio´s ´dedication´ as Payet sits out
18:28 Top six in different league, says Pulis after Spurs thrashing
18:12 Barcelona 5 Las Palmas 0: In-form Suarez at the double as rampant champions put pressure on Madrid
18:08 Sunderland 1 Stoke City 3: Arnautovic sinks woeful Black Cats
18:05 Corinthians just ´waiting for´ Drogba´s signature
18:01 Watford 0 Middlesbrough 0: Taylor remembered as Boro frustrate lacklustre Hornets
18:00 Burnley 1 Southampton 0: Barton scores winner on Premier League return
17:59 Hull City 3 Bournemouth 1: Hernandez fires Silva to debut Premier League win
17:58 West Ham 3 Crystal Palace 0: Carroll scissor-kick helps Hammers to victory
17:50 Swansea City 0 Arsenal 4: Giroud, Sanchez strike as fortune shines on Gunners
17:44 Costa absent but still no start for Batshuayi
17:40 Tunisia v Senegal: Talent alone not enough for Cisse´s AFCON favourites
17:13 Vertonghen injury looks bad, says Pocehttino
16:53 Srna snubs Barcelona
16:33 No nerves about Messi contract - Bartomeu
16:33 No nerves about Messi contract - Bartomeu
16:32 Kane lauds Spurs´ best display this season
16:31 Pogba loving Ibrahimovic ´connection´
16:12 DR Congo on strike ahead of AFCON opener
16:08 Higuain: Juventus turn you into a war machine
15:55 Algeria v Zimbabwe: Leekens wary of opening slip-up
15:29 Sturridge: I´m Liverpool´s best striker
15:26 Tottenham 4 West Brom 0: Kane the daddy as Spurs trounce sorry Albion
14:46 Zidane hails Ramos as one of Spain´s most inspiring players after Sevilla row
14:45 Payet sign guarded after West Ham star demands exit
14:26 Evra still undecided on future
14:18 A-League Review: Wanderers keeper Janjetovic pelted with snakes on return to Sydney FC
14:14 Sevilla boss Sampaoli has ´no interest´ in Ramos row
12:53 Madrid back Ramos in Sevilla row
12:36 Recovering Bale boosted by Madrid´s record run
11:52 Pique sits out Barcelona v Las Palmas
11:10 Luiz calls for cool heads at Chelsea
03:13 Hazard: Title race not over
02:15 Liverpool have nothing to fear - Klopp
01:41 Mourinho backs Pogba to become United captain
01:03 Wenger reveals Cazorla may miss another 10 weeks
00:23 ´Come on Chelsea!´ - Costa sends Blues backing amid exit talk

Friday 13 January

23:30 Toure set for Champions League recall but Guardiola won´t guarantee long-term City future
23:28 Higuain´s goal still hurts me - Szczesny
22:00 Szczesny: It´s nice having Arsenal and Roma fight for me
21:39 Guardiola unlikely to seek January reinforcements
20:50 Mourinho: I always knew my quality
20:20 Burkina Faso v Cameroon: Weakened Indomitable Lions kick off AFCON campaign
20:11 Chelsea silent on Costa-Conte bust-up reports
19:36 Juventus ´reach agreement´ to sign Ascoli star Orsolini
18:02 Barcelona sack director after Messi comments
17:48 WATCH: Surber proposes after scoring stunning bicycle kick - and gets booked
17:33 Schlupp seals Crystal Palace switch
17:18 Atletico need Tiago presence - Simeone
17:17 Sunderland reject Van Aanholt bid as Moyes looks to hold on to key players
17:07 RB Leipzig snap up Upamecano from Salzburg
16:57 Schneiderlin not angry at Mourinho
16:57 Schneiderlin not angry at Mourinho
16:51 Draxler ready for Ligue 1 bow - Emery
16:38 WATCH: Rogue caller interrupts Mourinho´s media conference
16:20 Conte seeks fresh Chelsea winning run
16:16 Gagliardini important for Inter´s present and future - Pioli
16:07 Mourinho: I am calmer than Klopp
16:02 Gabon v Guinea-Bissau: Pressure on Aubameyang in AFCON opener
15:45 Koeman: Schneiderlin and Lookman could face City
15:36 Stones strong enough to handle Everton return - Pep
15:30 United waiting for ´reasonable´ Depay bid, says Mourinho
15:30 Coutinho, Henderson and Matip could play at Old Trafford
15:26 Terry going nowhere, insists Conte
15:18 Guardiola welcomes Kompany back for Everton trip
15:13 Luis Enrique dismisses Messi conspiracy theories
14:53 Klopp: United a different side than in October
14:49 Rose: Walker is Premier League´s best full-back
14:09 Monchengladbach to hold talks over on-loan Chelsea star
13:57 Niasse and Evandro join Hull
13:34 Lyon boss Genesio: Depay is a priority
13:23 Wenger surprised by Payet situation
13:20 Ibrahimovic and Mkhitaryan scorpion goal land awards
13:12 Koeman: I don´t mind losing my free-kick record to Messi
13:10 Mata: Mourinho has changed as a manager
13:09 Badstuber: Injuries are behind me
13:00 Barca face Anoeta trip, Madrid draw Celta
12:59 Manager of the Month Conte sets Premier League record
12:51 Victory edge A-League thriller with Brisbane
12:40 Ibrahimovic: Manchester United can still catch Chelsea
12:24 Del Piero: It is beautiful watching Dybala play
12:05 Hughes still hopeful over Berahino
11:59 Fletcher: Keane made me feel on top of the world
11:48 Terry talk dismissed by Howe
11:30 Bend it like Becks - Lille star Corchia draws inspiration from Beckham
11:14 Wenger: Ozil´s future not linked to mine
11:01 Wenger channels Trump by dismissing Belotti reports as ´fake news´
10:42 West Brom ´in limbo´ over Berahino future - Pulis
10:11 Ibrahimovic: New generation do not work as hard
09:59 From England call-up requests to wedding speeches - Graham Taylor´s letters to fans
09:28 Aubameyang has his price - Watzke
08:59 Ibrahimovic: Critics will remember me for the rest of their lives
08:30 Corchia open to Lille stay amid proposed takeover
06:42 Ranieri: I unlock players´ minds
04:30 Fletcher: Rooney was as good as Ronaldo
01:21 Pogba: Liverpool clash bigger than City
01:19 Ramos furious with Sevilla fans
00:17 Angry Zidane admits Ramos was ´hurt´ by Sevilla fans
00:14 No January arrivals for Tuchel and Dortmund amid Zelalem reports
00:13 Stones ignoring critics ahead of Everton return
00:03 Bonaventura important for club and country - Montella
00:02 Marcelo never feared Sevilla shock as record-breaking Madrid progress

Facebook