Hull City 3 Bournemouth 1: Hernandez fires Silva to debut Premier League win

Marco Silva began life as a Premier League head coach in stirring fashion as Hull City beat Bournemouth 3-1 to climb off the foot of the table.
Abel Hernandez's double and a Tyrone Mings own goal lifted the Tigers to 18th as the three teams who were immediately above them, Sunderland, Swansea City and Crystal Palace, all lost.
Silva had led Hull to victory in the FA Cup in his first game in charge but this was their first win in 10 Premier League games - a run that led to Mike Phelan's sacking.
Robert Snodgrass' form has been the key factor in City clinging on at the bottom, but the burden was lifted off the Scotland international by Hernandez this time, as he headed home to cancel out Junior Stanislas' early penalty before scoring a brilliant solo effort after the break.
Hernandez had not played in the league for two months and his return to the team could prove pivotal for a side that has struggled for goals this term.
Eddie Howe's team had dealt out a chastening 6-1 thrashing in the reverse fixture back in October, but Silva's influence over Hull was apparent as they delivered a performance full of life and spirit.
Their next four league opponents are Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal but a rarely found feel-good factor was back at the KCOM Stadium, as the Tigers allowed their supporters to put aside their recent ire towards the club's owners.
Hull's underfunded squad has led to both Phelan and now Silva putting square pegs in round holes all season, with centre-back Harry Maguire shunted out wide and looking immediately ill at ease as he gifted Bournemouth the lead.
Ryan Fraser darted in from the left flank and Maguire - who later atoned for his early error with a solid performance - could only fell him with a clumsily prodded leg, Stanislas doing the honours from 12 yards to score his first goal since a starring performance in the Vitality Stadium demolition of Phelan's side.
Jack Wilshere had a shot blocked after waltzing through and Eldin Jakupovic bailed out Michael Dawson when one-on-one with Benik Afobe as the Tigers creaked under intense pressure.
But a sudden turnaround at the half-hour mark led to them getting back into the contest.
Snodgrass had blasted a 30-yard volley narrowly wide to lift the home crowd and they kept up the momentum as Tom Huddlestone released Andy Robertson and the Scotland full-back's perfect, deep cross left Hernandez with the simple task of nodding the ball in at the back post.
The hosts kept the pressure on from the off in the second half and went ahead thanks to a superb moment of individual brilliance from Hernandez, the Uruguay striker cutting inside two defenders on the right and curling a crisp finish low past Artur Boruc.
Mings was making his first Premier League start after a year and a half battling back from a horrendous knee injury, and he was unlucky in unwittingly nodding Huddlestone's shot past Boruc after 62 minutes as Hull moved clear.
New signings Evandro and Oumar Niasse were handed late debuts by Silva, whose impact on the Tigers will be seriously tested in the coming weeks. On this evidence, though, the Portuguese has more than a chance of leading Hull to safety.
Key Opta Stats:
- Bournemouth have conceded exactly three goals in seven of their last nine Premier League games.
- Eddie Howe’s side have registered just two wins in their last 13 top-flight away games, drawing two and losing nine.
- Artur Boruc is the fourth Polish player to make 100 Premier League appearances (also Wojciech Szczesny 132, Jerzy Dudek 127 and Lukasz Fabianski 127).
- Ryan Fraser has won three penalties in the Premier League this season, a joint-high figure (level with Dele Alli and Christian Benteke).
- Junior Stanislas has been involved in 14 Premier League goals for Bournemouth (seven goals, seven assists), a joint-high figure along with Charlie Daniels.
- Abel Hernandez netted a brace, as many goals as in his previous 30 Premier League appearances.
- Robert Snodgrass has been directly involved in 10 of Hull’s 20 Premier League goals this season (seven goals, three assists).
