Article

Hull City 3 Bournemouth 1: Hernandez fires Silva to debut Premier League win

14 January 2017 17:59

Marco Silva began life as a Premier League head coach in stirring fashion as Hull City beat Bournemouth 3-1 to climb off the foot of the table.

Abel Hernandez's double and a Tyrone Mings own goal lifted the Tigers to 18th as the three teams who were immediately above them, Sunderland, Swansea City and Crystal Palace, all lost.

Silva had led Hull to victory in the FA Cup in his first game in charge but this was their first win in 10 Premier League games - a run that led to Mike Phelan's sacking. 

Robert Snodgrass' form has been the key factor in City clinging on at the bottom, but the burden was lifted off the Scotland international by Hernandez this time, as he headed home to cancel out Junior Stanislas' early penalty before scoring a brilliant solo effort after the break.

Hernandez had not played in the league for two months and his return to the team could prove pivotal for a side that has struggled for goals this term.

Eddie Howe's team had dealt out a chastening 6-1 thrashing in the reverse fixture back in October, but Silva's influence over Hull was apparent as they delivered a performance full of life and spirit.

Their next four league opponents are Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal but a rarely found feel-good factor was back at the KCOM Stadium, as the Tigers allowed their supporters to put aside their recent ire towards the club's owners.

Hull's underfunded squad has led to both Phelan and now Silva putting square pegs in round holes all season, with centre-back Harry Maguire shunted out wide and looking immediately ill at ease as he gifted Bournemouth the lead.

Ryan Fraser darted in from the left flank and Maguire - who later atoned for his early error with a solid performance - could only fell him with a clumsily prodded leg, Stanislas doing the honours from 12 yards to score his first goal since a starring performance in the Vitality Stadium demolition of Phelan's side.

Jack Wilshere had a shot blocked after waltzing through and Eldin Jakupovic bailed out Michael Dawson when one-on-one with Benik Afobe as the Tigers creaked under intense pressure.

But a sudden turnaround at the half-hour mark led to them getting back into the contest.

Snodgrass had blasted a 30-yard volley narrowly wide to lift the home crowd and they kept up the momentum as Tom Huddlestone released Andy Robertson and the Scotland full-back's perfect, deep cross left Hernandez with the simple task of nodding the ball in at the back post.

The hosts kept the pressure on from the off in the second half and went ahead thanks to a superb moment of individual brilliance from Hernandez, the Uruguay striker cutting inside two defenders on the right and curling a crisp finish low past Artur Boruc.

Mings was making his first Premier League start after a year and a half battling back from a horrendous knee injury, and he was unlucky in unwittingly nodding Huddlestone's shot past Boruc after 62 minutes as Hull moved clear.

New signings Evandro and Oumar Niasse were handed late debuts by Silva, whose impact on the Tigers will be seriously tested in the coming weeks. On this evidence, though, the Portuguese has more than a chance of leading Hull to safety.

 

Key Opta Stats:

- Bournemouth have conceded exactly three goals in seven of their last nine Premier League games.
- Eddie Howe’s side have registered just two wins in their last 13 top-flight away games, drawing two and losing nine.
- Artur Boruc is the fourth Polish player to make 100 Premier League appearances (also Wojciech Szczesny 132, Jerzy Dudek 127 and Lukasz Fabianski 127). 
- Ryan Fraser has won three penalties in the Premier League this season, a joint-high figure (level with Dele Alli and Christian Benteke).
- Junior Stanislas has been involved in 14 Premier League goals for Bournemouth (seven goals, seven assists), a joint-high figure along with Charlie Daniels.
- Abel Hernandez netted a brace, as many goals as in his previous 30 Premier League appearances.

- Robert Snodgrass has been directly involved in 10 of Hull’s 20 Premier League goals this season (seven goals, three assists).

Sponsored links

Saturday 14 January

20:07 ´One of the best performances since I´m here´ - Luis Enrique revels in Barca rout
20:02 I might have left early myself - Moyes
19:47 Clement confirms ´imminent´ Swansea deals for Olsson, Carroll
19:40 Mazzarri pays tribute to ´great person´ Taylor following frustrating stalemate
19:33 Barca calm on Messi contract situation - Suarez
19:31 ´They don´t normally come off like that!´ - Carroll revels in stunning strike
19:27 Dyche delighted by Barton´s ´lucky finish´
19:22 Silva outlines importance of Hernandez after stirring Bournemouth win
19:18 Messi ticks off Las Palmas to match Raul´s LaLiga record
19:07 Gabon 1 Guinea-Bissau 1: Late Soares equaliser frustrates Aubameyang
19:04 Wenger confirms ankle injury for Giroud
18:50 Barton determined to repay Dyche´s faith
18:50 Rennes 0 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Draxler decisive on Ligue 1 debut
18:41 Brady hails Antonio´s ´dedication´ as Payet sits out
18:28 Top six in different league, says Pulis after Spurs thrashing
18:12 Barcelona 5 Las Palmas 0: In-form Suarez at the double as rampant champions put pressure on Madrid
18:08 Sunderland 1 Stoke City 3: Arnautovic sinks woeful Black Cats
18:05 Corinthians just ´waiting for´ Drogba´s signature
18:01 Watford 0 Middlesbrough 0: Taylor remembered as Boro frustrate lacklustre Hornets
18:00 Burnley 1 Southampton 0: Barton scores winner on Premier League return
17:59 Hull City 3 Bournemouth 1: Hernandez fires Silva to debut Premier League win
17:58 West Ham 3 Crystal Palace 0: Carroll scissor-kick helps Hammers to victory
17:50 Swansea City 0 Arsenal 4: Giroud, Sanchez strike as fortune shines on Gunners
17:44 Costa absent but still no start for Batshuayi
17:40 Tunisia v Senegal: Talent alone not enough for Cisse´s AFCON favourites
17:13 Vertonghen injury looks bad, says Pocehttino
16:53 Srna snubs Barcelona
16:33 No nerves about Messi contract - Bartomeu
16:33 No nerves about Messi contract - Bartomeu
16:32 Kane lauds Spurs´ best display this season
16:31 Pogba loving Ibrahimovic ´connection´
16:12 DR Congo on strike ahead of AFCON opener
16:08 Higuain: Juventus turn you into a war machine
15:55 Algeria v Zimbabwe: Leekens wary of opening slip-up
15:29 Sturridge: I´m Liverpool´s best striker
15:26 Tottenham 4 West Brom 0: Kane the daddy as Spurs trounce sorry Albion
14:46 Zidane hails Ramos as one of Spain´s most inspiring players after Sevilla row
14:45 Payet sign guarded after West Ham star demands exit
14:26 Evra still undecided on future
14:18 A-League Review: Wanderers keeper Janjetovic pelted with snakes on return to Sydney FC
14:14 Sevilla boss Sampaoli has ´no interest´ in Ramos row
12:53 Madrid back Ramos in Sevilla row
12:36 Recovering Bale boosted by Madrid´s record run
11:52 Pique sits out Barcelona v Las Palmas
11:10 Luiz calls for cool heads at Chelsea
03:13 Hazard: Title race not over
02:15 Liverpool have nothing to fear - Klopp
01:41 Mourinho backs Pogba to become United captain
01:03 Wenger reveals Cazorla may miss another 10 weeks
00:23 ´Come on Chelsea!´ - Costa sends Blues backing amid exit talk

Friday 13 January

23:30 Toure set for Champions League recall but Guardiola won´t guarantee long-term City future
23:28 Higuain´s goal still hurts me - Szczesny
22:00 Szczesny: It´s nice having Arsenal and Roma fight for me
21:39 Guardiola unlikely to seek January reinforcements
20:50 Mourinho: I always knew my quality
20:20 Burkina Faso v Cameroon: Weakened Indomitable Lions kick off AFCON campaign
20:11 Chelsea silent on Costa-Conte bust-up reports
19:36 Juventus ´reach agreement´ to sign Ascoli star Orsolini
18:02 Barcelona sack director after Messi comments
17:48 WATCH: Surber proposes after scoring stunning bicycle kick - and gets booked
17:33 Schlupp seals Crystal Palace switch
17:18 Atletico need Tiago presence - Simeone
17:17 Sunderland reject Van Aanholt bid as Moyes looks to hold on to key players
17:07 RB Leipzig snap up Upamecano from Salzburg
16:57 Schneiderlin not angry at Mourinho
16:57 Schneiderlin not angry at Mourinho
16:51 Draxler ready for Ligue 1 bow - Emery
16:38 WATCH: Rogue caller interrupts Mourinho´s media conference
16:20 Conte seeks fresh Chelsea winning run
16:16 Gagliardini important for Inter´s present and future - Pioli
16:07 Mourinho: I am calmer than Klopp
16:02 Gabon v Guinea-Bissau: Pressure on Aubameyang in AFCON opener
15:45 Koeman: Schneiderlin and Lookman could face City
15:36 Stones strong enough to handle Everton return - Pep
15:30 United waiting for ´reasonable´ Depay bid, says Mourinho
15:30 Coutinho, Henderson and Matip could play at Old Trafford
15:26 Terry going nowhere, insists Conte
15:18 Guardiola welcomes Kompany back for Everton trip
15:13 Luis Enrique dismisses Messi conspiracy theories
14:53 Klopp: United a different side than in October
14:49 Rose: Walker is Premier League´s best full-back
14:09 Monchengladbach to hold talks over on-loan Chelsea star
13:57 Niasse and Evandro join Hull
13:34 Lyon boss Genesio: Depay is a priority
13:23 Wenger surprised by Payet situation
13:20 Ibrahimovic and Mkhitaryan scorpion goal land awards
13:12 Koeman: I don´t mind losing my free-kick record to Messi
13:10 Mata: Mourinho has changed as a manager
13:09 Badstuber: Injuries are behind me
13:00 Barca face Anoeta trip, Madrid draw Celta
12:59 Manager of the Month Conte sets Premier League record
12:51 Victory edge A-League thriller with Brisbane
12:40 Ibrahimovic: Manchester United can still catch Chelsea
12:24 Del Piero: It is beautiful watching Dybala play
12:05 Hughes still hopeful over Berahino
11:59 Fletcher: Keane made me feel on top of the world
11:48 Terry talk dismissed by Howe
11:30 Bend it like Becks - Lille star Corchia draws inspiration from Beckham
11:14 Wenger: Ozil´s future not linked to mine
11:01 Wenger channels Trump by dismissing Belotti reports as ´fake news´
10:42 West Brom ´in limbo´ over Berahino future - Pulis
10:11 Ibrahimovic: New generation do not work as hard
09:59 From England call-up requests to wedding speeches - Graham Taylor´s letters to fans
09:28 Aubameyang has his price - Watzke
08:59 Ibrahimovic: Critics will remember me for the rest of their lives
08:30 Corchia open to Lille stay amid proposed takeover
06:42 Ranieri: I unlock players´ minds
04:30 Fletcher: Rooney was as good as Ronaldo
01:21 Pogba: Liverpool clash bigger than City
01:19 Ramos furious with Sevilla fans
00:17 Angry Zidane admits Ramos was ´hurt´ by Sevilla fans
00:14 No January arrivals for Tuchel and Dortmund amid Zelalem reports
00:13 Stones ignoring critics ahead of Everton return
00:03 Bonaventura important for club and country - Montella
00:02 Marcelo never feared Sevilla shock as record-breaking Madrid progress

Thursday 12 January

23:28 Sevilla 3 Real Madrid 3 (agg 3-6): Benzema strike makes history as Zidane´s side progress
23:23 Madrid break Barca record with 40th game without defeat
23:05 AC Milan 2 Torino 1: Suso stars in second half turnaround
21:47 Karanka open to Downing exit, urges Gibson focus
20:32 Dortmund ease to Standard victory
20:20 Dyche thanks Taylor for Watford chance
20:20 PSG stronger under Emery than Blanc - Silva
20:15 Napoli sign Brazil youth star Leandrinho for €600,000
19:46 Ronaldo sets sights on ´dream´ Confederations Cup triumph
19:15 Schneiderlin backs Koeman to bring out his best after United struggles
19:14 Cleverley joins Watford on loan
19:14 Zidane, Pogba and Zanetti - Gagliardini discusses his midfield role models
19:14 Juventus complete Caldara deal
18:48 Nasri: I´d love to play for Zidane´s Real Madrid
18:12 Manchester United debt biggest in Europe by €200million
18:05 Schneiderlin escapes United with £24m Everton switch
18:00 Following Ronaldo´s footsteps: Kazim-Richards delighted with Corinthians switch
18:00 Rangers loan Toral from Arsenal
17:50 Swansea seal £4million Narsingh signing
17:00 Celtic seal deal for rising star Eboue
16:52 Barca, United and Dortmund lead the way as European attendances soar
16:47 Swansea set to sign Narsingh, plan to keep Llorente
16:25 Elton John pays tribute to ´brother´ Graham Taylor
16:20 Ranieri urges Leicester fans to receive Kante warmly
15:59 ´Happy´ Alli does not need new deal, insists Pochettino
15:48 ´A legend and a gentleman´ - Football mourns Taylor passing
15:42 Schlupp can leave for the right price - Ranieri
15:17 Lahm backs Badstuber´s Schalke loan
15:16 Graham Taylor: 1944-2017
14:59 Milik could return for Napoli this month
14:51 Former England manager Taylor dies
14:19 Inter do not want to loan out Gabigol - agent
14:07 Premier League paying twice as much as European rivals
13:31 Barcelona have highest wage-bill as Man Utd top spending charts
12:56 Dortmund target Toprak intends to leave Leverkusen
12:36 Ochieng stuns City to lift Adelaide off the bottom
12:04 Ibrahimovic: I conquered England in three months
12:01 Manchester United trigger Fellaini extension clause
11:41 Not for sale! Allardyce wants to keep Benteke
11:30 Payet wants to leave West Ham, reveals Bilic
11:12 Giroud, Koscielny and Coquelin extend Arsenal deals
10:11 Lyon hold Januzaj talks
09:51 Oscar ambitious for Shanghai adventure
09:35 Dybala feeling better after ´rough time´ at Juventus
09:12 Ivory Coast in familiar territory as AFCON favourites
09:00 Aubameyang chases AFCON glory to elevate into superstar territory
08:53 Hull hoping to seal Evandro deal
08:53 Hull hoping to seal Evandro deal
06:59 Kempes: Atletico will be lost without Simeone
05:31 Beijing Guoan fiercely deny Podolski reports
05:09 Alli a target for Real Madrid and Barcelona - Ardiles
03:37 Juventus ´evaluating´ Kolasinac - Marotta
03:34 Klopp explains note to Sturridge
03:31 Dundee v Celtic won´t take place in USA
01:04 Luis Enrique wants Athletic win to spark Barca surge
01:00 Dybala: Real Madrid or Barcelona? I´m fine at Juventus
00:58 Suarez: Messi shows he is the best every game
00:56 At least one more in at PSG as Emery seeks competition
00:14 Redmond: I should have had four
00:09 James rumours are fake news – Hebei Fortune

Facebook