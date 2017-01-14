Evra still undecided on future

Patrice Evra is still mulling over his future, according to Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri.

Evra is a reported target for Crystal Palace and Valencia and has sat out Juve's two matches following the winter break - a Serie A victory over Bologna and a midweek Coppa Italia win against Atalanta.

He will again be missing as the Bianconeri go to Fiorentina on Sunday night but his absence has been sanctioned by Allegri.

The former Milan boss told a news conference: "Evra, besides being a great professional, is a great person.

"We talked quietly together, he is considering what to do, and this situation creates absolutely no problem or any disturbance."

Juve sit four points clear at the Serie A summit with a game in hand and, while happy with their progress, Allegri warned there is still much work to do over the second half of the season.

"We have done some good things this season," he said. "But the important thing is to concede fewer goals. On Sunday we are facing a side that loves to shoot from distance, as they've got players who can do that from all angles.

"We can also improve on our passing, the way we command the game and to defend when it's necessary. There's no shame in that, football is about defending and attacking. That has to be the next step in our journey.

"If we retain our current lead over the next four games then we'll have a very good chance of taking home the Scudetto."

Fiorentina and Juventus share a keen rivalry and Allegri is aware of the importance of the fixture to Sunday's opponents.

"It’s always the game of the year for Fiorentina and I hope for a great evening of sport, including in the stands," he said.

Allegri has issues to ponder ahead of the game, however, most notably in defence.

"I am going to evaluate the condition of [Giorgio] Chiellini as he had a fever on Friday," he added.

"Andrea Barzagli has played a lot recently, so I'd either need to turn someone else into a full-back or change system, but I can assure the approach of the team will not change.

"Either I find a right-back from Barzagli, Juan Cuadrado and Stefano Sturaro or I have to change something."