Corinthians just ´waiting for´ Drogba´s signature

Corinthians are closing in on the signing of former Chelsea star Didier Drogba after director of football Flavio Adauto revealed they are just waiting for the Ivorian's signature.

Drogba is without a club after his two-year spell at MLS club Montreal Impact came to an end in November as a result of falling out with coach Mauro Biello.

Although 38, the two-time African Footballer of the Year seems adamant about prolonging his career and his latest move looks set to take him to Brazil, with a reported 12-month contract ready to be signed.

Adauto told a media conference: "We sent his representative a signed document, accepting all of the requests that Drogba sent us.

"All of his requests were fine - there were no abnormal requests. We sent a representative of the athlete saying that it is possible to meet those requests, which fit perfectly into Brazilian football.

"He would be important for our marketing and football departments. We have signed [the contract], via our president, and now we are waiting for Drogba [to sign]."