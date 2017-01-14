Conte hails perfect response to Chelsea´s Spurs defeat

Antonio Conte revelled in Chelsea's reaction to having their Premier League winning run snapped after champions Leicester City were swept aside 3-0.
Missing the injured, and reportedly furious with his manager, Diego Costa, the league leaders made light work of a fixture that recently tripped up Manchester City, as Marcos Alonso's double and a Pedro header did the business at the King Power Stadium.
Defeat to Tottenham in their last league game had ended a 13-game sequence of record-breaking domination from the Blues.
But they kept their grip on top spot on Saturday, much to Conte's delight.
He told BT Sport: "It was a good performance because it's not easy to come here and play against the champions, and to win in this way.
"I'm very pleased with the effort of my players because today we showed a great spirit and all the players tried to help each other, with the ball, without the ball.
"And I'm very pleased because after the defeat against Tottenham, we started in the right way."
Conte's opposite number Claudio Ranieri tried to mirror Conte's 3-4-3 system with a back three of his own, but the former Blues boss was left to rue lapses of concentration early in each half that allowed Alonso to score twice.
"We tried to play face to face but the first goal, and also the second, if we were a little more concentrated we can save this goal, but that's it," Ranieri said.
"I said to the players, it was out of the table this match because against this team you don't know what will happen. Against Man City we made fantastic performance and won. Today we made a good performance and lost, that's football.
"It was effective. If you take out the two goals, we played at the same level as them and [Leicester] tried to find solutions but they didn't find [them].
"We went to the counter-attack and pressed high and, if we don't concede the goal it's another match."
