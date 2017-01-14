´Come on Chelsea!´ - Costa sends Blues backing amid exit talk

Diego Costa has sent a message of encouragement to his Chelsea team-mates despite mounting speculation that he could leave the club in the transfer window.

The Spain international has reportedly been dropped from the squad to face Premier League champions Leicester City on Saturday following claims he was involved in a training ground bust-up with manager Antonio Conte and fitness coach Julio Tous.

Chelsea declined to comment on the reports but talk of a possible departure to the lucrative Chinese Super League has grown, with Costa reportedly an £80million target for Tianjin Quanjian.

Taking to his official Instagram page on Friday, however, the former Atletico Madrid striker appeared to show some solidarity with the league leaders.

Along with a picture of him and Pedro celebrating a goal against Tottenham, he wrote "Come on Chelsea!". The post was swiftly followed by a series of replies from fans appealing for him to stay.

Costa has managed 14 goals and five assists in 19 league appearances this season.