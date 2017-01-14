Cavani´s reaction to being subbed is normal - Emery

Unai Emery insists he has no issue with Edinson Cavani's angry reaction to being substituted in Paris Saint-Germain's 1-0 win over Rennes and praised the striker's overall performance.

Julian Draxler, who signed from Wolfsburg this month, marked his Ligue 1 debut with the only goal of the game as the champions earned all three points at Roazhon Park, but Cavani endured a frustrating outing in front of goal.

Cavani was replaced by Hatem Ben Arfa with 20 minutes to play and was unhappy with the decision, but Emery had no complaints and was satisfied with his contribution to the cause.

"It's normal," the PSG head coach told Canal +. "He wants to score goals and we want him to.

"Apart from that, he did a good job. He had a very clear opportunity in the first half and it's good that he had it. In the second half, he made a decisive pass for [Thiago] Motta and, if he scores, it would have been a decisive pass for him.

"Other than that, he worked a lot, and he did the job we want, to press. We also want him to score, but we took him out for Hatem to help the team, to continue his work. It's good for the team."

PSG are still on the lookout for further recruits, but Emery says that any new signings must be of the right calibre to help the squad progress.

"We need players ready to continue our progression," he said. "Draxler will also help the team on many occasions.

"We need all the players to be ready to help the team. They work hard and I'm happy because the team came back after the holidays to work very well."