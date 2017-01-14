Burkina Faso 1 Cameroon 1: Dayo snatches draw for Duarte´s side

Issoufou Dayo's second-half header saw Burkina Faso hold Cameroon to a 1-1 draw that keeps Africa Cup of Nations Group A wide open.
The centre-back headed in 15 minutes from time to cancel out a fine free-kick from Benjamin Moukandjo as both sides shared a point in their tournament opener at Stade d'Angondje.
These two finished top of their respective qualifying groups and it was a suitably even contest in Libreville, with both goalkeepers kept busy behind some less-then-convincing defences.
Alain Traore went close to an opener for Burkina Faso before Moukandjo's superb strike put Cameroon in the ascendancy, and only two excellent saves from Kouakou Herve Koffi and a glaring miss from Clinton N'Jie kept Paulo Duarte's side in the contest heading into the last half-hour.
Cameroon - who have now only won one of their last nine matches at AFCON finals - were made to pay for those missed opportunities when Dayo steered home from close range.
The result puts Burkina Faso, Cameroon, host nation Gabon and Guinea-Bissau all level on points and goal difference, after the earlier match had also finished 1-1.
Jonathan Pitroipa volleyed in from an offside position after six minutes to show a glimpse of Burkina Faso's threat on the break, and Fabrice Ondoa was forced into a brilliant reaction save to keep out Traore's free-kick soon afterwards.
Cameroon's first opportunity came through Christian Bassogog, who cut in from the right wing and rippled the side-netting after a fine throughball from N'Jie.
Bassogog was proving a handful, and another clever run and cross forced Koffi into a smart stop, but the goalkeeper could do nothing to deny Cameroon an opener after 35 minutes.
Jacques Zoua won a free-kick 20 yards from goal, and Moukandjo whipped a superb strike into the left-hand corner.
A smart stop at the near post from Koffi prevented N'Jie from doubling the lead and the goalkeeper raced off his line to make a crucial challenge on Bassogog a few seconds before the break, with the Cameroon winger taken off on a stretcher soon afterwards.
Bertrand Traore had Ondoa at full stretch after the restart but Moukandjo - back on and seemingly fully fit - continued to trouble the Burkina Faso defence with his runs through the middle.
It was N'Jie who wasted the next clear chance to double the lead, however. Zoua's thunderbolt from 25 yards was only parried by Koffi and the man on loan at Marseille from Tottenham scuffed the rebound wide of the far post with the goal gaping.
That miss proved costly for Cameroon as Burkina Faso snatched an equaliser with 15 minutes to play. Substitute Banou Diawara's free-kick was beaten out by Ondoa, and as Bakary Kone nodded the rebound back towards goal, Dayo met the ball first and headed it into the top corner.
Bassogog shot wide from distance as both Cameroon boss Hugo Broos and Duarte made attacking changes late on, but a decisive third goal proved elusive.
|Pioli lauds ´exceptional´ Icardi
|´Now they will be favourites´ - Kimmich questions Leipzig´s ability under pressure
|Toure set for Champions League recall but Guardiola won´t guarantee long-term City future
|´It can only be speculation´ - Conte cools Costa to China claims
|Inter 3 Chievo 1: Perisic, Eder strike late to seal deserved win
|Verratti and Motta fooled no one, says Costil
|´Look who won the Ballon d´Or´ – Prickly Simeone insists only results matter
|Burkina Faso 1 Cameroon 1: Dayo snatches draw for Duarte´s side
|Angry Sanchez no issue for Wenger
|94th-minute free-kick snaps TNS´ world-record run
|Conte hails perfect response to Chelsea´s Spurs defeat
|Chelsea have more points now than entire 2015-16 season
|Conte speaks out on reported Costa row
|Cavani´s reaction to being subbed is normal - Emery
|Chelsea can cope without Costa - Cahill
|Aubameyang hopes Gabon learn from late equaliser
|Ronaldinho ready to return to professional football - agent
|Unfortunate Gestede sets remarkable Premier League record
|Mandzukic´s track record speaks for itself - Allegri
|Bayern beat Mainz to win Telekom Cup
|Atletico Madrid 1 Real Betis 0: Gaitan seals unconvincing win
|Leicester City 0 Chelsea 3: Costa-cutting not costly for Alonso-inspired leaders
|PSG won´t buy for the sake of buying - Kluivert
|´One of the best performances since I´m here´ - Luis Enrique revels in Barca rout
|I might have left early myself - Moyes
|Clement confirms ´imminent´ Swansea deals for Olsson, Carroll
|Mazzarri pays tribute to ´great person´ Taylor following frustrating stalemate
|Barca calm on Messi contract situation - Suarez
|´They don´t normally come off like that!´ - Carroll revels in stunning strike
|Dyche delighted by Barton´s ´lucky finish´
|Silva outlines importance of Hernandez after stirring Bournemouth win
|Messi ticks off Las Palmas to match Raul´s LaLiga record
|Gabon 1 Guinea-Bissau 1: Late Soares equaliser frustrates Aubameyang
|Wenger confirms ankle injury for Giroud
|Rennes 0 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Draxler decisive on Ligue 1 debut
|Barton determined to repay Dyche´s faith
|Brady hails Antonio´s ´dedication´ as Payet sits out
|Top six in different league, says Pulis after Spurs thrashing
|Barcelona 5 Las Palmas 0: In-form Suarez at the double as rampant champions put pressure on Madrid
|Sunderland 1 Stoke City 3: Arnautovic sinks woeful Black Cats
|Corinthians just ´waiting for´ Drogba´s signature
|Watford 0 Middlesbrough 0: Taylor remembered as Boro frustrate lacklustre Hornets
|Burnley 1 Southampton 0: Barton scores winner on Premier League return
|Hull City 3 Bournemouth 1: Hernandez fires Silva to debut Premier League win
|West Ham 3 Crystal Palace 0: Carroll scissor-kick helps Hammers to victory
|Swansea City 0 Arsenal 4: Giroud, Sanchez strike as fortune shines on Gunners
|Costa absent but still no start for Batshuayi
|Tunisia v Senegal: Talent alone not enough for Cisse´s AFCON favourites
|Vertonghen injury looks bad, says Pocehttino
|Srna snubs Barcelona
|No nerves about Messi contract - Bartomeu
|No nerves about Messi contract - Bartomeu
|Kane lauds Spurs´ best display this season
|Pogba loving Ibrahimovic ´connection´
|DR Congo on strike ahead of AFCON opener
|Higuain: Juventus turn you into a war machine
|Algeria v Zimbabwe: Leekens wary of opening slip-up
|Sturridge: I´m Liverpool´s best striker
|Tottenham 4 West Brom 0: Kane the daddy as Spurs trounce sorry Albion
|Zidane hails Ramos as one of Spain´s most inspiring players after Sevilla row
|Payet sign guarded after West Ham star demands exit
|Evra still undecided on future
|A-League Review: Wanderers keeper Janjetovic pelted with snakes on return to Sydney FC
|Sevilla boss Sampaoli has ´no interest´ in Ramos row
|Madrid back Ramos in Sevilla row
|Recovering Bale boosted by Madrid´s record run
|Pique sits out Barcelona v Las Palmas
|Luiz calls for cool heads at Chelsea
|Hazard: Title race not over
|Liverpool have nothing to fear - Klopp
|Mourinho backs Pogba to become United captain
|Wenger reveals Cazorla may miss another 10 weeks
|´Come on Chelsea!´ - Costa sends Blues backing amid exit talk
|Toure set for Champions League recall but Guardiola won´t guarantee long-term City future
|Higuain´s goal still hurts me - Szczesny
|Szczesny: It´s nice having Arsenal and Roma fight for me
|Guardiola unlikely to seek January reinforcements
|Mourinho: I always knew my quality
|Burkina Faso v Cameroon: Weakened Indomitable Lions kick off AFCON campaign
|Chelsea silent on Costa-Conte bust-up reports
|Juventus ´reach agreement´ to sign Ascoli star Orsolini
|Barcelona sack director after Messi comments
|WATCH: Surber proposes after scoring stunning bicycle kick - and gets booked
|Schlupp seals Crystal Palace switch
|Atletico need Tiago presence - Simeone
|Sunderland reject Van Aanholt bid as Moyes looks to hold on to key players
|RB Leipzig snap up Upamecano from Salzburg
|Schneiderlin not angry at Mourinho
|Schneiderlin not angry at Mourinho
|Draxler ready for Ligue 1 bow - Emery
|WATCH: Rogue caller interrupts Mourinho´s media conference
|Conte seeks fresh Chelsea winning run
|Gagliardini important for Inter´s present and future - Pioli
|Mourinho: I am calmer than Klopp
|Gabon v Guinea-Bissau: Pressure on Aubameyang in AFCON opener
|Koeman: Schneiderlin and Lookman could face City
|Stones strong enough to handle Everton return - Pep
|United waiting for ´reasonable´ Depay bid, says Mourinho
|Coutinho, Henderson and Matip could play at Old Trafford
|Terry going nowhere, insists Conte
|Guardiola welcomes Kompany back for Everton trip
|Luis Enrique dismisses Messi conspiracy theories
|Klopp: United a different side than in October
|Rose: Walker is Premier League´s best full-back
|Monchengladbach to hold talks over on-loan Chelsea star
|Niasse and Evandro join Hull
|Lyon boss Genesio: Depay is a priority
|Wenger surprised by Payet situation
|Ibrahimovic and Mkhitaryan scorpion goal land awards
|Koeman: I don´t mind losing my free-kick record to Messi
|Mata: Mourinho has changed as a manager
|Badstuber: Injuries are behind me
|Barca face Anoeta trip, Madrid draw Celta
|Manager of the Month Conte sets Premier League record
|Victory edge A-League thriller with Brisbane
|Ibrahimovic: Manchester United can still catch Chelsea
|Del Piero: It is beautiful watching Dybala play
|Hughes still hopeful over Berahino
|Fletcher: Keane made me feel on top of the world
|Terry talk dismissed by Howe
|Bend it like Becks - Lille star Corchia draws inspiration from Beckham
|Wenger: Ozil´s future not linked to mine
|Wenger channels Trump by dismissing Belotti reports as ´fake news´
|West Brom ´in limbo´ over Berahino future - Pulis
|Ibrahimovic: New generation do not work as hard
|From England call-up requests to wedding speeches - Graham Taylor´s letters to fans
|Aubameyang has his price - Watzke
|Ibrahimovic: Critics will remember me for the rest of their lives
|Corchia open to Lille stay amid proposed takeover
|Ranieri: I unlock players´ minds
|Fletcher: Rooney was as good as Ronaldo
|Pogba: Liverpool clash bigger than City
|Ramos furious with Sevilla fans
|Angry Zidane admits Ramos was ´hurt´ by Sevilla fans
|No January arrivals for Tuchel and Dortmund amid Zelalem reports
|Stones ignoring critics ahead of Everton return
|Bonaventura important for club and country - Montella
|Marcelo never feared Sevilla shock as record-breaking Madrid progress