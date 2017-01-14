Brady hails Antonio´s ´dedication´ as Payet sits out

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady hailed Michail Antonio's performance in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace as he battled illness to play - unlike wantaway star Dimitri Payet.

Antonio was central to West Ham's fine win, laying on all three goals at London Stadium, despite suffering from flu 24 hours earlier.

Payet, meanwhile, has been consigned to the reserves after telling manager Slaven Bilic of his wish to leave the Hammers in the January transfer window.

In a thinly-veiled dig at the France international, Brady pointed to Antonio's "dedication" as she praised his all-action display.

"Michail Antonio was in bed with flu yesterday," she tweeted. "[He] got out of bed, pulled on his shirt and played magnificently today - that's dedication for you."

West Ham's win ended a run of three successive defeats in all competitions and lifted them nine points clear of the Premier League bottom three.