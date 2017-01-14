Bayern beat Mainz to win Telekom Cup

Bayern Munich won their first trophy of 2017 on Saturday, lifting the Telekom Cup after Javi Martinez headed the winner in a 2-1 victory over Mainz.
The Bundesliga champions, who beat Fortuna Dusseldorf 4-1 on penalties in their semi-final earlier in the day, took the lead in just the fourth minute.
Franck Ribery played a one-two with Thomas Muller and the winger ran clear of the Mainz defence to enter the box and slide in a neat left-footed finish past goalkeeper Jannik Huth.
A quick one-two with @esmuellert_ and a deadly finish from #Ribéry! Great start, boys! ( via @TelekomFussball) pic.twitter.com/cfDhf5hM8b— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 14, 2017
But Brazilian centre-back Andre Ramalho quickly struck back for Mainz, beating Manuel Neuer with a stunning effort from just outside the penalty area.
At least we should win best goal of the day Let's enjoy that #Ramalho strike again...— 1. FSV Mainz 05 (@Mainz05en) January 14, 2017
( via @TelekomFussball)pic.twitter.com/T4VFjAoepR
Bayern retook the lead in the 11th minute, Martinez powering in a header from a right-wing Joshua Kimmich corner, and Carlo Ancelotti's men held out to win the 45-minute clash and claim the club's third Telekom Cup title.
A textbook header from @Javi8martinez #TelekomCup ( via @TelekomFussball) pic.twitter.com/pbC4RRgecV— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 14, 2017
"It's always nice to win," said goalscorer Ribery. "But it's also important that we played well."
BAAAAAAYEEEEEERN #MiaSanMia #TelekomCup pic.twitter.com/3wBoRT04co— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 14, 2017
|Verratti and Motta fooled no one, says Costil
|´Look who won the Ballon d´Or´ – Prickly Simeone insists only results matter
|Burkina Faso 1 Cameroon 1: Dayo snatches draw for Duarte´s side
|Angry Sanchez no issue for Wenger
|94th-minute free-kick snaps TNS´ world-record run
|Conte hails perfect response to Chelsea´s Spurs defeat
|Chelsea have more points now than entire 2015-16 season
|Conte speaks out on reported Costa row
|Cavani´s reaction to being subbed is normal - Emery
|Chelsea can cope without Costa - Cahill
|Aubameyang hopes Gabon learn from late equaliser
|Ronaldinho ready to return to professional football - agent
|Unfortunate Gestede sets remarkable Premier League record
|Mandzukic´s track record speaks for itself - Allegri
|Bayern beat Mainz to win Telekom Cup
|Atletico Madrid 1 Real Betis 0: Gaitan seals unconvincing win
|Leicester City 0 Chelsea 3: Costa-cutting not costly for Alonso-inspired leaders
|PSG won´t buy for the sake of buying - Kluivert
|´One of the best performances since I´m here´ - Luis Enrique revels in Barca rout
|I might have left early myself - Moyes
|Clement confirms ´imminent´ Swansea deals for Olsson, Carroll
|Mazzarri pays tribute to ´great person´ Taylor following frustrating stalemate
|Barca calm on Messi contract situation - Suarez
|´They don´t normally come off like that!´ - Carroll revels in stunning strike
|Dyche delighted by Barton´s ´lucky finish´
|Silva outlines importance of Hernandez after stirring Bournemouth win
|Messi ticks off Las Palmas to match Raul´s LaLiga record
|Gabon 1 Guinea-Bissau 1: Late Soares equaliser frustrates Aubameyang
|Wenger confirms ankle injury for Giroud
|Rennes 0 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Draxler decisive on Ligue 1 debut
|Barton determined to repay Dyche´s faith
|Brady hails Antonio´s ´dedication´ as Payet sits out
|Top six in different league, says Pulis after Spurs thrashing
|Barcelona 5 Las Palmas 0: In-form Suarez at the double as rampant champions put pressure on Madrid
|Sunderland 1 Stoke City 3: Arnautovic sinks woeful Black Cats
|Corinthians just ´waiting for´ Drogba´s signature
|Watford 0 Middlesbrough 0: Taylor remembered as Boro frustrate lacklustre Hornets
|Burnley 1 Southampton 0: Barton scores winner on Premier League return
|Hull City 3 Bournemouth 1: Hernandez fires Silva to debut Premier League win
|West Ham 3 Crystal Palace 0: Carroll scissor-kick helps Hammers to victory
|Swansea City 0 Arsenal 4: Giroud, Sanchez strike as fortune shines on Gunners
|Costa absent but still no start for Batshuayi
|Tunisia v Senegal: Talent alone not enough for Cisse´s AFCON favourites
|Vertonghen injury looks bad, says Pocehttino
|Srna snubs Barcelona
|No nerves about Messi contract - Bartomeu
|No nerves about Messi contract - Bartomeu
|Kane lauds Spurs´ best display this season
|Pogba loving Ibrahimovic ´connection´
|DR Congo on strike ahead of AFCON opener
|Higuain: Juventus turn you into a war machine
|Algeria v Zimbabwe: Leekens wary of opening slip-up
|Sturridge: I´m Liverpool´s best striker
|Tottenham 4 West Brom 0: Kane the daddy as Spurs trounce sorry Albion
|Zidane hails Ramos as one of Spain´s most inspiring players after Sevilla row
|Payet sign guarded after West Ham star demands exit
|Evra still undecided on future
|A-League Review: Wanderers keeper Janjetovic pelted with snakes on return to Sydney FC
|Sevilla boss Sampaoli has ´no interest´ in Ramos row
|Madrid back Ramos in Sevilla row
|Recovering Bale boosted by Madrid´s record run
|Pique sits out Barcelona v Las Palmas
|Luiz calls for cool heads at Chelsea
|Hazard: Title race not over
|Liverpool have nothing to fear - Klopp
|Mourinho backs Pogba to become United captain
|Wenger reveals Cazorla may miss another 10 weeks
|´Come on Chelsea!´ - Costa sends Blues backing amid exit talk
|Toure set for Champions League recall but Guardiola won´t guarantee long-term City future
|Higuain´s goal still hurts me - Szczesny
|Szczesny: It´s nice having Arsenal and Roma fight for me
|Guardiola unlikely to seek January reinforcements
|Mourinho: I always knew my quality
|Burkina Faso v Cameroon: Weakened Indomitable Lions kick off AFCON campaign
|Chelsea silent on Costa-Conte bust-up reports
|Juventus ´reach agreement´ to sign Ascoli star Orsolini
|Barcelona sack director after Messi comments
|WATCH: Surber proposes after scoring stunning bicycle kick - and gets booked
|Schlupp seals Crystal Palace switch
|Atletico need Tiago presence - Simeone
|Sunderland reject Van Aanholt bid as Moyes looks to hold on to key players
|RB Leipzig snap up Upamecano from Salzburg
|Schneiderlin not angry at Mourinho
|Schneiderlin not angry at Mourinho
|Draxler ready for Ligue 1 bow - Emery
|WATCH: Rogue caller interrupts Mourinho´s media conference
|Conte seeks fresh Chelsea winning run
|Gagliardini important for Inter´s present and future - Pioli
|Mourinho: I am calmer than Klopp
|Gabon v Guinea-Bissau: Pressure on Aubameyang in AFCON opener
|Koeman: Schneiderlin and Lookman could face City
|Stones strong enough to handle Everton return - Pep
|United waiting for ´reasonable´ Depay bid, says Mourinho
|Coutinho, Henderson and Matip could play at Old Trafford
|Terry going nowhere, insists Conte
|Guardiola welcomes Kompany back for Everton trip
|Luis Enrique dismisses Messi conspiracy theories
|Klopp: United a different side than in October
|Rose: Walker is Premier League´s best full-back
|Monchengladbach to hold talks over on-loan Chelsea star
|Niasse and Evandro join Hull
|Lyon boss Genesio: Depay is a priority
|Wenger surprised by Payet situation
|Ibrahimovic and Mkhitaryan scorpion goal land awards
|Koeman: I don´t mind losing my free-kick record to Messi
|Mata: Mourinho has changed as a manager
|Badstuber: Injuries are behind me
|Barca face Anoeta trip, Madrid draw Celta
|Manager of the Month Conte sets Premier League record
|Victory edge A-League thriller with Brisbane
|Ibrahimovic: Manchester United can still catch Chelsea
|Del Piero: It is beautiful watching Dybala play
|Hughes still hopeful over Berahino
|Fletcher: Keane made me feel on top of the world
|Terry talk dismissed by Howe
|Bend it like Becks - Lille star Corchia draws inspiration from Beckham
|Wenger: Ozil´s future not linked to mine
|Wenger channels Trump by dismissing Belotti reports as ´fake news´
|West Brom ´in limbo´ over Berahino future - Pulis
|Ibrahimovic: New generation do not work as hard
|From England call-up requests to wedding speeches - Graham Taylor´s letters to fans
|Aubameyang has his price - Watzke
|Ibrahimovic: Critics will remember me for the rest of their lives
|Corchia open to Lille stay amid proposed takeover
|Ranieri: I unlock players´ minds
|Fletcher: Rooney was as good as Ronaldo
|Pogba: Liverpool clash bigger than City
|Ramos furious with Sevilla fans
|Angry Zidane admits Ramos was ´hurt´ by Sevilla fans
|No January arrivals for Tuchel and Dortmund amid Zelalem reports
|Stones ignoring critics ahead of Everton return
|Bonaventura important for club and country - Montella
|Marcelo never feared Sevilla shock as record-breaking Madrid progress
|Sevilla 3 Real Madrid 3 (agg 3-6): Benzema strike makes history as Zidane´s side progress
|Madrid break Barca record with 40th game without defeat
|AC Milan 2 Torino 1: Suso stars in second half turnaround
|Karanka open to Downing exit, urges Gibson focus
|Dortmund ease to Standard victory
|Dyche thanks Taylor for Watford chance
|PSG stronger under Emery than Blanc - Silva
|Napoli sign Brazil youth star Leandrinho for €600,000
|Ronaldo sets sights on ´dream´ Confederations Cup triumph
|Schneiderlin backs Koeman to bring out his best after United struggles
|Cleverley joins Watford on loan
|Zidane, Pogba and Zanetti - Gagliardini discusses his midfield role models
|Juventus complete Caldara deal
|Nasri: I´d love to play for Zidane´s Real Madrid
|Manchester United debt biggest in Europe by €200million
|Schneiderlin escapes United with £24m Everton switch
|Following Ronaldo´s footsteps: Kazim-Richards delighted with Corinthians switch
|Rangers loan Toral from Arsenal
|Swansea seal £4million Narsingh signing
|Celtic seal deal for rising star Eboue
|Barca, United and Dortmund lead the way as European attendances soar
|Swansea set to sign Narsingh, plan to keep Llorente
|Elton John pays tribute to ´brother´ Graham Taylor
|Ranieri urges Leicester fans to receive Kante warmly
|´Happy´ Alli does not need new deal, insists Pochettino
|´A legend and a gentleman´ - Football mourns Taylor passing
|Schlupp can leave for the right price - Ranieri
|Lahm backs Badstuber´s Schalke loan
|Graham Taylor: 1944-2017
|Milik could return for Napoli this month
|Former England manager Taylor dies
|Inter do not want to loan out Gabigol - agent
|Premier League paying twice as much as European rivals
|Barcelona have highest wage-bill as Man Utd top spending charts
|Dortmund target Toprak intends to leave Leverkusen
|Ochieng stuns City to lift Adelaide off the bottom
|Ibrahimovic: I conquered England in three months
|Manchester United trigger Fellaini extension clause
|Not for sale! Allardyce wants to keep Benteke
|Payet wants to leave West Ham, reveals Bilic
|Giroud, Koscielny and Coquelin extend Arsenal deals
|Lyon hold Januzaj talks
|Oscar ambitious for Shanghai adventure
|Dybala feeling better after ´rough time´ at Juventus
|Ivory Coast in familiar territory as AFCON favourites
|Aubameyang chases AFCON glory to elevate into superstar territory
|Hull hoping to seal Evandro deal
|Hull hoping to seal Evandro deal
|Kempes: Atletico will be lost without Simeone
|Beijing Guoan fiercely deny Podolski reports
|Alli a target for Real Madrid and Barcelona - Ardiles
|Juventus ´evaluating´ Kolasinac - Marotta
|Klopp explains note to Sturridge
|Dundee v Celtic won´t take place in USA
|Luis Enrique wants Athletic win to spark Barca surge
|Dybala: Real Madrid or Barcelona? I´m fine at Juventus
|Suarez: Messi shows he is the best every game
|At least one more in at PSG as Emery seeks competition
|Redmond: I should have had four
|James rumours are fake news – Hebei Fortune