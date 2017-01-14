Bayern beat Mainz to win Telekom Cup

Bayern Munich won their first trophy of 2017 on Saturday, lifting the Telekom Cup after Javi Martinez headed the winner in a 2-1 victory over Mainz.

The Bundesliga champions, who beat Fortuna Dusseldorf 4-1 on penalties in their semi-final earlier in the day, took the lead in just the fourth minute.

Franck Ribery played a one-two with Thomas Muller and the winger ran clear of the Mainz defence to enter the box and slide in a neat left-footed finish past goalkeeper Jannik Huth.

But Brazilian centre-back Andre Ramalho quickly struck back for Mainz, beating Manuel Neuer with a stunning effort from just outside the penalty area.

At least we should win best goal of the day Let's enjoy that #Ramalho strike again...

( via @TelekomFussball)pic.twitter.com/T4VFjAoepR — 1. FSV Mainz 05 (@Mainz05en) January 14, 2017

Bayern retook the lead in the 11th minute, Martinez powering in a header from a right-wing Joshua Kimmich corner, and Carlo Ancelotti's men held out to win the 45-minute clash and claim the club's third Telekom Cup title.

"It's always nice to win," said goalscorer Ribery. "But it's also important that we played well."