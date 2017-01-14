A-League Review: Wanderers keeper Janjetovic pelted with snakes on return to Sydney FC

Western Sydney Wanderers goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic was pelted with toy snakes as he made his return to former club and arch-rivals Sydney FC in a 0-0 draw at Allianz Stadium.

After failing to make an A-League appearance for leaders Sydney this season, Janjetovic crossed the divide to join Wanderers on an 18-month deal in December and made just his second outing in the derby.

The goalkeeper was immediately booed but quickly made an impression, denying Slovakia international Filip Holosko before a backpedalling to tip a header from Alex Wilkinson over the top in spectacular fashion.

But as Janjetovic returned for the second half a section of the Sydney fans behind his goal made their feelings knowing, hurling plastic snakes in his direction.

The 29-year-old had made five saves when the match ended goalless, with the dropped points opening the door for Melbourne Victory to move to within two points of Sydney, who remain undefeated after 15 games.

Michael McGlinchley returned to haunt his former club once again by scoring in Wellington Phoenix's 1-0 victory over bottom side Central Coast Mariners.

McGlinchley left the Mariners in controversial circumstances in 2014 and has now scored against them in each of his three seasons in Wellington.