94th-minute free-kick snaps TNS´ world-record run

The New Saints' world-record winning run was halted at 27 victories on the bounce after Newtown held them to a 3-3 draw with a 94th-minute equaliser.

The Welsh champions had surpassed a record for consecutive top-flight wins set by Johann Cruyff's mighty Ajax in the 1970s two weeks ago, but their return to action brought the streak to an end.

TNS had shown their title-winning mettle to battle back from a goal down and go 3-1 up - a lead they held with 10 minutes remaining on the clock.

But Nicky Rushton set visiting fans' hearts fluttering and Newtown - second from bottom in the Welsh Premier League - dragged themselves back into it through Jamie Price's free-kick in the dying embers of the game.

They think it's all over. It is now. TNS' incredible run of consecutive victories comes to an end 3-3

Well done @NewtownAFC you battled well — The New Saints FC (@tnsfc) January 14, 2017

Failing to win for the first time this season was not too costly for TNS as Connah's Quay and Bala Town, second and third, drew 0-0, maintaining a 21-point cushion for Craig Harrison's men at the summit.