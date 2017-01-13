WATCH: Surber proposes after scoring stunning bicycle kick - and gets booked

There was truly an unforgettable moment when NAPA Rovers defeated Guam Shipyard 5-1 to move to the top of Guam's Division One.

The defending champions moved to the summit with a resounding win in which Ashton Surber scored a quite brilliant bicycle kick that moved him top of the goalscoring charts.

What followed was even more captivating, however, as Surber raced to the sidelines, dropped to one knee and removed his jersey to reveal a t-shirt bearing the words 'marry me' as partner La'Kiesha Pereda watched on.

The referee appeared disinclined to get into the spirit of things, however, as he promptly booked the striker for his celebration. Talk about a wedding crasher.

You can watch the scene in full below - and, in case you wondered, local reports indicate that she did indeed say yes.