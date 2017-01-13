Victory edge A-League thriller with Brisbane

Melbourne Victory moved back within four points of A-League leaders Sydney with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Brisbane Roar on Friday.

Closing the gap on Sydney looked like being a formality for the Victory as they raced into a 3-0 victory inside the opening 30 minutes, Brisbane caught cold at AAMI Park.

James Troisi kicked things off for the hosts with a stunning free-kick, before Marco Rojas and a Besart Berisha penalty extended their advantage.

However, the Roar refused to lie down and mounted a spirited fightback before the break.

Dimitri Petratos eclipsed Troisi's dead-ball efforts with a swerving striker that flew into the top corner, before James Donachie turned a Brandon Borello strike into his own goal.

After a thrilling first 45 minutes the second lacked any goal action, but there was controversy when Berisha was dismissed for an apparent elbow on Luke DeVere just before the hour.

With a man advantage the Roar pushed for an equaliser but the Victory dug deep and clung onto all three points, extending their unbeaten run to nine with a sixth successive win.