United waiting for ´reasonable´ Depay bid, says Mourinho

Jose Mourinho says Manchester United are still waiting to receive an appropriate offer for Memphis Depay.

United completed the £24million sale of Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton on Wednesday, but Depay – another player the manager has said he will allow to leave this month – remains.

Lyon have reportedly had a £13m bid rejected for the Netherlands winger, while Everton and Nice have been linked with loan moves, but Mourinho is not keen on a temporary switch.

And he wants to see a better offer before he allows Depay to leave as he seeks more regular first-team football.

"The latest is that the offer that we have had is far from being reasonable for us," Mourinho said ahead of Sunday's home Premier League match against Liverpool.

"At the moment, he is our player and if in the end [of the window] nothing happens, he is one more option for us."

Depay joined United for a reported £25m from PSV in 2015, but is yet to start a Premier League match this season having been heavily involved in his debut campaign under Louis van Gaal.