Terry talk dismissed by Howe

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has not held talks with Chelsea or John Terry over a potential transfer.

Recent reports suggested Bournemouth are keen to sign the Blues captain on loan until the end of the season, with Terry struggling to secure regular first-team action under Antonio Conte.

Though effusive in his praise for the former England skipper, Howe has made it clear that he has not made a bid to bring Terry to the Vitality Stadium.

"No. No negotiations with Chelsea at all," Howe said at a news conference.

"Look I admire John Terry greatly as a footballer, he is one of my favourite ever central defenders.

"When I looked at people when I was playing to try and emulate and get close to, he was one that I followed.

"But there have been no discussions and no meeting. Nothing."

The 36-year-old has made just five Premier League appearances this term and was shown a red card on his last appearance, against Peterborough United in the FA Cup.