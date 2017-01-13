Szczesny: It´s nice having Arsenal and Roma fight for me

Wojciech Szczesny is happy to be "fought over" by Arsenal and Roma as speculation persists over his long-term future.

The Poland international has spent the last two seasons on loan in the Italian capital but the prospect of securing a permanent transfer remains unclear.

Szczesny says his future is firmly in the hands of Gunners boss Arsene Wenger, although he admits that it is flattering to be at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war.

"My future? I wish I knew myself," he told Sky Sport Italia. "My future is in the hands of Arsene Wenger, the man who I have I trusted since I was 16 years old.

"The decision is entirely up to him. There are no provisions in my contract. I'm happy to be fought over by two big clubs like Arsenal and Roma."

Szczesny has kept three clean sheets in his last five Serie A appearances to help Roma stay in the hunt for the Scudetto, although December's defeat to Juventus means they are four points behind the leaders, having played a game more.

The 26-year-old says Luciano Spalletti has instilled huge confidence since he replaced Rudi Garcia as head coach last January and insists that Roma will not give up the title fight.

"It was a pleasure to work with Garcia but I immediately felt confident once Spalletti arrived," he said. "I learned a lot from him, especially about playing from the back.

"We've got huge ambitions - we're not settling for second. We have a squad that can fight for the title with Juventus."