Related

Article

No January arrivals for Tuchel and Dortmund amid Zelalem reports

13 January 2017 00:14

Borussia Dortmund head coach Thomas Tuchel said the Bundesliga club do not need January reinforcements, ruling out a move for Arsenal youngster Gedion Zelalem.

United States Under-23 international Zelalem is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a move to Dortmund.

The 19-year-old, who was born in Berlin, spent last season on loan at Scottish outfit Rangers.

Tuchel, however, has no plans to sign the teenage midfielder.

Asked about a deal for Zelalem, Tuchel told ESPN FC: "Right now? No. Not as far as I'm concerned.

"I don't think that we add somebody [in January].

"We had a lot of new players and it all takes time [to settle]. Even the German guys, who have a lot of experience, you have to admit that it took its time for them [to settle]. Every change in a club takes time.

"Right now, the group is growing together. We had to change a lot because we had too many injuries. We wish for more players to be healthy, more players on the pitch who can play week after week, they need those minutes.

"Right now, we don't want to add somebody."

Dortmund are sixth in the standings and return to action against Werder Bremen on January 21.

Sponsored links

Friday 13 January

00:17 Angry Zidane admits Ramos was ´hurt´ by Sevilla fans
00:14 No January arrivals for Tuchel and Dortmund amid Zelalem reports
00:13 Stones ignoring critics ahead of Everton return
00:03 Bonaventura important for club and country - Montella
00:02 Marcelo never feared Sevilla shock as record-breaking Madrid progress

Thursday 12 January

23:28 Sevilla 3 Real Madrid 3 (agg 3-6): Benzema strike makes history as Zidane´s side progress
23:23 Madrid break Barca record with 40th game without defeat
23:05 AC Milan 2 Torino 1: Suso stars in second half turnaround
21:47 Karanka open to Downing exit, urges Gibson focus
20:32 Dortmund ease to Standard victory
20:20 Dyche thanks Taylor for Watford chance
20:20 PSG stronger under Emery than Blanc - Silva
20:15 Napoli sign Brazil youth star Leandrinho for €600,000
19:46 Ronaldo sets sights on ´dream´ Confederations Cup triumph
19:15 Schneiderlin backs Koeman to bring out his best after United struggles
19:14 Cleverley joins Watford on loan
19:14 Zidane, Pogba and Zanetti - Gagliardini discusses his midfield role models
19:14 Juventus complete Caldara deal
18:48 Nasri: I´d love to play for Zidane´s Real Madrid
18:12 Manchester United debt biggest in Europe by €200million
18:05 Schneiderlin escapes United with £24m Everton switch
18:00 Following Ronaldo´s footsteps: Kazim-Richards delighted with Corinthians switch
18:00 Rangers loan Toral from Arsenal
17:50 Swansea seal £4million Narsingh signing
17:00 Celtic seal deal for rising star Eboue
16:52 Barca, United and Dortmund lead the way as European attendances soar
16:47 Swansea set to sign Narsingh, plan to keep Llorente
16:25 Elton John pays tribute to ´brother´ Graham Taylor
16:20 Ranieri urges Leicester fans to receive Kante warmly
15:59 ´Happy´ Alli does not need new deal, insists Pochettino
15:48 ´A legend and a gentleman´ - Football mourns Taylor passing
15:42 Schlupp can leave for the right price - Ranieri
15:17 Lahm backs Badstuber´s Schalke loan
15:16 Graham Taylor: 1944-2017
14:59 Milik could return for Napoli this month
14:51 Former England manager Taylor dies
14:19 Inter do not want to loan out Gabigol - agent
14:07 Premier League paying twice as much as European rivals
13:31 Barcelona have highest wage-bill as Man Utd top spending charts
12:56 Dortmund target Toprak intends to leave Leverkusen
12:36 Ochieng stuns City to lift Adelaide off the bottom
12:04 Ibrahimovic: I conquered England in three months
12:01 Manchester United trigger Fellaini extension clause
11:41 Not for sale! Allardyce wants to keep Benteke
11:30 Payet wants to leave West Ham, reveals Bilic
11:12 Giroud, Koscielny and Coquelin extend Arsenal deals
10:11 Lyon hold Januzaj talks
09:51 Oscar ambitious for Shanghai adventure
09:35 Dybala feeling better after ´rough time´ at Juventus
09:12 Ivory Coast in familiar territory as AFCON favourites
09:00 Aubameyang chases AFCON glory to elevate into superstar territory
08:53 Hull hoping to seal Evandro deal
08:53 Hull hoping to seal Evandro deal
06:59 Kempes: Atletico will be lost without Simeone
05:31 Beijing Guoan fiercely deny Podolski reports
05:09 Alli a target for Real Madrid and Barcelona - Ardiles
03:37 Juventus ´evaluating´ Kolasinac - Marotta
03:34 Klopp explains note to Sturridge
03:31 Dundee v Celtic won´t take place in USA
01:04 Luis Enrique wants Athletic win to spark Barca surge
01:00 Dybala: Real Madrid or Barcelona? I´m fine at Juventus
00:58 Suarez: Messi shows he is the best every game
00:56 At least one more in at PSG as Emery seeks competition
00:14 Redmond: I should have had four
00:09 James rumours are fake news – Hebei Fortune

Wednesday 11 January

23:59 Chelsea plans for new Stamford Bridge get thumbs up
23:57 Juve can´t take foot off the gas - Allegri
23:37 Lack of Liverpool reaction frustrates Klopp
23:19 Barcelona 3 Athletic Bilbao 1 (agg 4-3): MSN fire comeback on landmark outing
23:05 Paris Saint-Germain 2 Metz 0: Silva brace seals semi-final place
22:50 Juventus 3 Atalanta 2: Holders on course for third straight Coppa title
22:36 Southampton 1 Liverpool 0: Redmond puts Saints in command
22:19 Suarez brings up 100 Barcelona goals, MSN reach 300
20:15 Tuchel in no rush for new Dortmund contract
19:37 Mourinho faith can help Fellaini recapture best form - Mata
19:36 Barcelona to find the formula for new Messi deal
19:26 Maradona: Icardi should be Argentina´s seventh-choice striker
19:00 Cech frustrated with lack of clean sheets
18:09 Japanese striker Miura signs deal to play beyond 50th birthday
18:09 Manchester City charged under anti-doping rules
17:59 Makelele joins Clement at Swansea
17:46 Partizan banned from UEFA competition over unpaid debts
17:37 Jaume Costa and Mario secure new Villarreal deals
17:14 Storari experience behind Milan return - Montella
16:55 Gagliardini completes Inter switch
16:49 Zaha off the mark as Ivory Coast tune up with win
14:48 Ronaldo out of Madrid squad for Sevilla clash
14:32 Zidane: Real Madrid not thinking about treble
14:11 Muller frustrated with Bayern role
13:58 WATCH: Ronaldo pips Wade with juicy orange skills
13:27 Roma rejected Arsenal´s offer for Manolas, claims agent
13:16 Montella will play best AC Milan team in Coppa Italia
12:50 Lallana needed to leave his comfort zone - Klopp
12:31 Smalling: United confidence could not be higher for Liverpool
12:31 Rakitic returns to Barcelona squad amid City rumours
12:04 Ancelotti: Bayern will be even better than before
11:31 Fenerbahce dismiss Kjaer to Chelsea rumours
11:05 Puel unhappy with Southampton ´boring´ tag
09:53 Speculation will end if Sturridge stays fit, says Klopp
08:58 Mata: One more goal should send us to Wembley
05:47 World Cup expansion shows global growth of football - FFA
03:56 Chinese Super League can rival Premier League - Oscar
03:32 No regrets for Zaha after picking Ivory Coast over England
03:23 Rodriguez: Southampton can cope without Fonte
01:40 Simeone focuses on positives as Atletico advance despite defeat
01:25 Silva keen to bring in Niasse and keep Snodgrass
00:28 Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will be ready to face Liverpool

Bundesliga table

# Team MP D P
1 Bayern München 16 +29 39
2 RB Leipzig 16 +16 36
3 Hertha BSC 16 +8 30
4 Eintracht Fran… 16 +10 29
5 Hoffenheim 16 +11 28
6 Borussia Dortmund 16 +16 27
7 Köln 16 +6 25
8 Freiburg 16 -6 23
9 Bayer Leverkusen 16 -1 21
10 Mainz 05 16 -4 20
11 Schalke 04 16 +1 18
12 Augsburg 16 -4 18
13 Wolfsburg 16 -9 16
14 Borussia M'gla… 16 -10 16
15 Werder Bremen 16 -14 16
16 Hamburger SV 16 -17 13
17 Ingolstadt 16 -13 12
18 Darmstadt 98 16 -19 8

Facebook